Nov. 12: Community Meeting I-5 North County Enhancement Project

Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.

All Santa Clarita Valley and North Los Angeles County residents, business owners and commuters are invited to attend a project overview, a timeline of upcoming construction activities over the next 2-3 months and the opportunity to ask questions and address concerns with project management staff.

This virtual community meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Zoom Link: us02web.zoom.us/j/99714777647

Webinar ID: 997 1477 7647

Call-in: (213) 338-8477

The I-5 NCEP Construction Update Community Meeting hosted by Metro Community Relations is free to attend. Reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com/e/i-5-ncep-construction-update-community-meeting-tickets-1767368058439.

Special accommodations are available to the public for Metro-sponsored meetings. All requests for reasonable accommodations and translation must be made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

Like this: Like Loading...