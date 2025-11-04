header image

November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Nov. 12: Community Meeting I-5 North County Enhancement Project
| Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
Metro I-5

Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.

All Santa Clarita Valley and North Los Angeles County residents, business owners and commuters are invited to attend a project overview, a timeline of upcoming construction activities over the next 2-3 months and the opportunity to ask questions and address concerns with project management staff.

This virtual community meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Zoom Link: us02web.zoom.us/j/99714777647

Webinar ID: 997 1477 7647

Call-in: (213) 338-8477

The I-5 NCEP Construction Update Community Meeting hosted by Metro Community Relations is free to attend. Reserve your spot at www.eventbrite.com/e/i-5-ncep-construction-update-community-meeting-tickets-1767368058439.

Special accommodations are available to the public for Metro-sponsored meetings. All requests for reasonable accommodations and translation must be made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
In honor of Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is joining hundreds of counties across the nation in lighting government buildings green from Nov. 4-11.
FULL STORY...

Monday, Nov 3, 2025
The statewide special election is Tuesday, Nov. 4, so now is the time to make sure your vote counts.
FULL STORY...

Monday, Nov 3, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
FULL STORY...

Monday, Nov 3, 2025
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
