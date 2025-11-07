Nov. 12: Public Meeting for New Santa Clarita Courthouse Project

The Judicial Council of California has planned a public meeting for the “New Santa Clarita Courthouse Project” to be held 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The meeting will be held in the Oak Room.

The Judicial Council is proposing to construct a new courthouse at 26501 McBean Parkway in the city of Santa Clarita. The approximately 3.75-acre Project site consists of one privately owned parcel comprised of a vacant, unimproved lot near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

The Judicial Council is proposing to construct a new, eight-story (plus basement), 24-courtroom (eight large courtrooms, 15 multipurpose courtrooms and one arraignment courtroom) courthouse of approximately 278,000 building gross square feet.

The new courthouse would contain the following component areas: Public area Lobby, Security Screening; 24 courtrooms; Judges’ chambers and courtroom support; Court operations; Clerk’s office; Family Court services; Alternative Dispute Resolution services; Self Help area; Administration and Information Technology offices; Jury services; Sheriff area; Central in-custody holding area, including vehicle and pedestrian sallyports (a pedestrian sallyport is a secure, controlled entry vestibule with two or more doors or gates where only one can be opened at a time to prevent continuous and unobstructed passage) and Building Support areas.

The new courthouse building would be constructed toward the northwest of the parcel, with parking to the east and south, including up to a 4-level parking garage towards the south of the parcel. The Project would include approximately 298 parking spaces for staff and the public, including jury parking, and a secured parking area of 32 additional parking spaces for judicial officers, executive staff and law enforcement in the basement of the courthouse building.

For more information about the project click aecom_sc_courthouse_nop_20251023.pdf.

Like this: Like Loading...