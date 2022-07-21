Nov. 13: Soroptimist SCV’s 11th Annual Fashion Show

The 2022 Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita’s Valley’s 11th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
This year’s theme is “Opening Doors to a Brighter Future.”
The boutique will open at 10 a.m. with the fashion show and luncheon running from noon to 3 p.m.
SIGSCV is part of a global volunteer organization founded in 1921 for women of all ages, cultures and ethnic groups. The mission of this organization is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
Past fashion show fundraisers have helped fund SIGSCV programs to help women and girls globally and in the SCV community. Funds from past fashion shows have gone towards SIGSCV’s three pillars: Women’s Health, Women’s Crisis and Celebrating Women.
In addition, funds have been used for scholarships to single women supporting a family and who are returning to college through the “Live Your Dream Award.”
Tickets to the fashion show will go on sale Sept. 1.
For more information contact Sandi Naba at (661) 645-1893 or Jessica Kreuzberger (661) 904-2558.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer was recently presented with a check for $25,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary during the 2022 Volunteer Appreciation Reception.
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, formerly the aging and community services branch of the now-dissolved LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, celebrated becoming an official County department.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles, in collaboration with United Airlines and Los Angeles World Airport, has launched a first of its kind pilot program that allows California-based passengers and employees to conveniently complete their Real ID application at Los Angeles International Airport.
