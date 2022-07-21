header image

July 21
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
Nov. 13: Soroptimist SCV’s 11th Annual Fashion Show
| Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
The 2022 Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita’s Valley’s 11th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This year’s theme is “Opening Doors to a Brighter Future.”

The boutique will open at 10 a.m. with the fashion show and luncheon running from noon to 3 p.m.

SIGSCV is part of a global volunteer organization founded in 1921 for women of all ages, cultures and ethnic groups. The mission of this organization is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Past fashion show fundraisers have helped fund SIGSCV programs to help women and girls globally and in the SCV community. Funds from past fashion shows have gone towards SIGSCV’s three pillars: Women’s Health, Women’s Crisis and Celebrating Women.

In addition, funds have been used for scholarships to single women supporting a family and who are returning to college through the “Live Your Dream Award.”

Tickets to the fashion show will go on sale Sept. 1.

For more information contact Sandi Naba at (661) 645-1893 or Jessica Kreuzberger (661) 904-2558.

For more information visit SIGSCV.

