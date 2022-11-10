Nov. 14-15: Off-Ramps and On-Ramps Closed at I-5 Tejon Pass Rest Areas

The California Department of Transportation advises travelers that the Interstate 5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area are scheduled to close temporarily for construction Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15.

The northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps are scheduled to close during the following times:

On Monday, Nov. 14, from 12:01 a.m. to noon.

From 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to noon Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps are scheduled to close during the following times:

On Monday, Nov. 14, from 12:01 a.m. to 11 a.m.

From 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Tejon Pass Rest Area is 3.5 miles north of Gorman near the Los Angeles/Kern County Line. During these closures, crews will place asphalt and move concrete barriers (“k-rail”).

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. During the scheduled closure times, travelers can check for updates 24/7 online at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov

If these closures are postponed or canceled, Caltrans plans to post updated information on Twitter at twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...