Nov. 14-15: Off-Ramps and On-Ramps Closed at I-5 Tejon Pass Rest Areas

The California Department of Transportation advises travelers that the Interstate 5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area are scheduled to close temporarily for construction Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 14-15.
The northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps are scheduled to close during the following times:
On Monday, Nov. 14, from 12:01 a.m. to noon.
From 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to noon Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps are scheduled to close during the following times:
On Monday, Nov. 14, from 12:01 a.m. to 11 a.m.
From 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Tejon Pass Rest Area is 3.5 miles north of Gorman near the Los Angeles/Kern County Line. During these closures, crews will place asphalt and move concrete barriers (“k-rail”).
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. During the scheduled closure times, travelers can check for updates 24/7 online at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov
If these closures are postponed or canceled, Caltrans plans to post updated information on Twitter at twitter.com/CaltransDist7.
