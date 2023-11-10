header image

Nov. 14: Fundraiser at Egg Plantation to Assist Hollywood Crews
| Friday, Nov 10, 2023
egg plantation crop

LA Film Locations presents a fundraiser at Egg Plantation Restaurant in Newhall to benefit Hollywood crewmembers impacted by the WGA-SAG strikes that began in May.

Hollywood has been shut down for over six months because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The stikes for a fair contract have just recently been resolved, in October for the Writers Guild of America and this week for the Screen Actors Guild. While Hollywood crewmembers have been standing in solidarity, their livelihoods have been significantly impacted by being out of work over the summer and most of the fall.

Crewmembers from IATSE, (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, its territories and Canada,) as well as Teamsters and many small, private businesses that serve the entertainment industry were unable to work because of the stikes creating much economic hardship throughout the industry.

Egg Plantation Restaurant in Newhall, 24415 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321, is generously donating 20% of their sales on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to support Hollywood crewmembers through the holiday season.

Be sure to mention the word “TEAMSTERS.”

Amble free parking on Walnut Street and the parking structure located at Newhall Crossings at Ninth and Main Street.

By dining in, you are helping to provide a Thanksgiving meal to those who have been impacted by the motion picture industry shutdown since May of 2023.

egg plantation
Nov. 14: Fundraiser at Egg Plantation to Assist Hollywood Crews
