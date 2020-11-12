Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut

Discover unique gifts, one-of-a-kind art and more as the city of Santa Clarita holds the 29th Annual Fine Craft Show, which will begin Saturday, Nov. 14. Held entirely online in 2020 in accordance with public health guidelines, the Fine Craft Show will consist of a number of virtual events that run through Tuesday, Dec. 15, and give attendees an experience unlike any other.

Attendees will be able to shop online all month long, meet featured vendors and be inspired to create pieces of their own during the event’s Virtual Expo. With plenty of online artisan booths to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect gift.

The Fine Craft Show begins with a Virtual Expo that will be live on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and give a behind-the-scenes look at featured artists’ original creations. To attend the Virtual Expo, please visit the Fine Craft Show Event Hub. Attendees can return to the Event Hub following the expo to explore online stores for all of this year’s vendors. A link to the Fine Craft Show Event Hub is also available on the city of Santa Clarita Events and ArtsinSCV Facebook pages.

The Fine Craft show is free to the public and will feature local and nationwide artists with high-quality, original and Made-in-the-USA crafts for any budget, just in time for the holiday season. One-of-a-kind, handmade gift items will be available for purchase during the monthlong online event, including jewelry, paintings, pottery, ceramics, wearables, home décor, woodwork and more!

The City is proud to support artisans from Santa Clarita and across the country and encourages residents to join in this family-friendly event. For more information about the Fine Craft Show, please contact City Events Coordinator Mindy Penrod, at mpenrod@santa-clarita.com or (661) 250-3785.