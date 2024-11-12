header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Nov. 14: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
| Monday, Nov 11, 2024
CUSD

The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular board meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia, CA 91355. A closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.

Special items and recognitions will include Spotlight on Success and Castaic Elementary School awards. Presentations and reports will include a Superintendent’s Report, with a Chiquita Canyon Landfill update. Numerous action items will also be covered.

For the full agenda visit Meeting Agenda.

Public Participation

Any citizen is welcome to attend Board Meetings. Citizens who have concerns regarding the items which are being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion.

A “Request to Address the Board” must be completed and given to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent as soon as possible and prior to the start of the meeting. Any additional materials (e.g. copies of your remarks, charts or graphs, copies of articles, or reports) you present will be copied and presented to all Board members after the meeting. The Board President will randomly call on persons submitting cards. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; please limit your comments to a maximum of three minutes when read aloud. Your request must contain your name, address, phone number, and the organization you represent. The Board will take all comments under advisement for possible future discussion and/or action.

Public records related to the public session agenda, that are distributed to the Governing Board less than 72 hours before a regular meeting may be inspected by the public at 28131 Livingston Avenue, Valencia, CA 91355, during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Disability Information

In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance, disability-related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or services, in order to participate in the public meetings of the District’s Governing Board, please contact the office of the District Superintendent at (661) 257-4500, ext. 1500. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accommodations and accessibility to this meeting. Upon request, the District shall also make available this agenda and all other public records associated with this meeting in appropriate alternative formats for persons with a disability.
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees

Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting

Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Saugus Union School District Office.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting

Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Asset Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Bridgeport Elementary School.
FULL STORY...
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
The Small Business Developmnet Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."
Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
Canyons Cross Country Sending Both Teams to State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons is sending both its cross country teams to the state championship meet for a second straight season after the Cougars posted a pair of successful runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Chaffey College on Friday, Nov. 8.
Canyons Cross Country Sending Both Teams to State Championship Meet
Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll open house, adoption event and fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.
Nov. 16: Golden Years Dog Sanctuary Sit or Stroll Adoption Event, Fundraiser
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 7-8: Hart Show Choir Presents ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall
Heading into their games on Friday, Nov. 8, three Foothill League football teams had hopes for deep playoff runs. Valencia and Hart had their hopes dashed, but Golden Valley won, and will play on.
Golden Valley Moves On, Valencia, Hart Fall
Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival
The Future Farmers of America will host a Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival in Frazier Park one weekend only on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival
Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 16th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Nov. 28: COC Invites Runners to Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
Nov. 13: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
Nov. 13: COC Board Regular Business Meeting
Nov. 16: Old Town Newhall Will Light Up Main Street
Step onto Main Street in Old Town Newhall and be transported to the ultimate Winter Wonderland, complete with real snow, a chance to meet Santa and of course, tens of thousands of dazzling lights to create the perfect kickoff to the holiday season. The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community to Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4-8 p.m.
Nov. 16: Old Town Newhall Will Light Up Main Street
Vasquez Rock Natural Area Celebrates New Signage Program
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation debuted its first new signage and mapping project at the 945-acre Vasquez Rocks Natural Area on Saturday, Nov 9.
Vasquez Rock Natural Area Celebrates New Signage Program
Kathryn Barger | Oath of Office
This week, I took my Oath of Office for my third and final term as Fifth District Supervisor.
Kathryn Barger | Oath of Office
Mike West | CIF-SS Message from the Commissioner
As we conclude the 2024 Fall season, I would like to thank all the athletic directors, school administrators, athletic trainers and anyone else responsible for helping implement and navigate our new Health and Safety Bylaws.
Mike West | CIF-SS Message from the Commissioner
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an At-Risk Missing Newhall woman who was last seen on Nov. 5.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Woman
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Friday Evening
Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
UPDATE: Local Election Results as of Friday Evening
Nov. 12: Saugus Speedway Project, Garbage Fees, on City Council Agenda
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 12: Saugus Speedway Project, Garbage Fees, on City Council Agenda
Nov. 23: Community Beautification Day
Want to make a difference in your community? Gather your friends and family for a rewarding day of giving back at the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Beautification Day in Saugus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-noon for this cleanup and beautification day.
Nov. 23: Community Beautification Day
Nov. 13-15: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic Wednesday night, Nov. 13 through Friday night, Nov. 15 for asphalt and concrete paving and box culvert construction.
Nov. 13-15: NB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Dec. 15: Inaugural Metrolink Holiday Express Train
Step into a world of holiday fun! The city of Santa Clarita will partner with Metrolink to offer Santa Clarita residents a new, unique and festive activity this holiday season.
Dec. 15: Inaugural Metrolink Holiday Express Train
