Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace

Students from SCVi Charter School will launch into the future as they present their first semester of aerospace learning at the TK-7 Aerospace Learning Showcase on Friday, Nov. 14, at the school campus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature interactive projects, presentations and models created by students from Transitional Kindergarten through 7th grade, focusing on core aerospace concepts.

The showcase represents SCVi’s specialized, project-based curriculum, which integrates science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills through the captivating theme of aerospace.

“This event is much more than a science fair; it’s a demonstration of how early exposure to rigorous, project-based learning empowers students,” said Chad Powell, School Codirector at SCVi Charter School. “Our TK-7 learners aren’t just memorizing facts; they are hands-on problem-solvers, designing, building and presenting their work to a real-world audience. This foundational skill-building is what prepares them for success in any career path and strengthens our community’s future workforce.”

“The enthusiasm these young scholars have for complex subjects like aerodynamics and space exploration is truly inspiring. By making learning relevant and exciting, we are nurturing a lifelong love of learning and developing the next generation of critical thinkers right here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Martha Spansel-Pellico, School Codirector.

The Aerospace Learning Showcase will highlight how students applied key age-appropriate state standards across multiple disciplines. Each grade level tackled a unique aspect of flight, ranging from Transitional Kindergarteners’ study of kites and butterflies to 7th grade’s exploration of rocketry through the lens of physics, chemistry and engineering.

The event is designed to provide students with practice in presenting their work and communicating complex ideas clearly, while offering families and the local community a glimpse into the innovative education taking place at SCVi.

Local leaders are showing strong support: the offices of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and California State Assembly Member Pilar Schiavo will be sending official representatives to attend the showcase and will present certificates of congratulations to SCVi Charter School, acknowledging its achievement in pioneering early STEM education.

Since its establishment in 2008, SCVi Charter School has grown to serve learners in grades TK-12 across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.

Any student residing in Los Angeles County or a connecting county within California is eligible to attend. SCVi focuses on students’ individual growth, guiding and assessing each learner through an Individualized Learning Plan tailored to grade-level standards and the child’s unique goals.

For more information, please contact: info@scvi-k12.org.

Call (661) 705-4820

Visit ileadsantaclarita.org.

