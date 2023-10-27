Nov. 14: VIA Hosts ‘Robotics in the Workplace’

The Valley Industry Association will host an exclusive event where attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a distinguished panel of industry experts in robotics in the workplace during a luncheon meeting to be held Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In an era of rapid technological advancement, robotics is shaping the way we work and interact with our professional environments. Our panel of experts will shed light on the latest innovations, trends and the profound impact of robotics on the modern workplace. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or simply curious about the future of work, this event promises to be an eye-opening experience. Don’t miss the chance to gain invaluable insights and engage in a thought-provoking discussion about the intersection of technology and industry.

The introduction of robotics in a work environment can bring about significant impacts on various aspects, including productivity, quality, safety and competitiveness. Robots excel at tackling tasks that are arduous, hazardous, or monotonous for human employees, such tasks as welding, assembly, lifting, or painting. Furthermore, robots are capable of operating for extended hours without fatigue, minimizing human errors and enhancing the precision and consistency of the end product. These benefits can collectively result in improvements across the board.

Even so, the use of robotics also requires careful risk assessments and human supervision to ensure their safe and successful implementation.

Panelists include:

Gary Corona, General Manager, DrinkPak Santa Clarita

Joe Ray, General Manager, Southern Division, Klein Education Systems

Matt Nelson, CEO, SCV Boys & Girls Club

Charles Proctor, Fives Machining Systems Inc. – Global Service

This event is by reservation only. Seating is limited. Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for nonmembers.

For reservations visit VIA Robotics Luncheon.

