November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Nov. 15-16: Hart District, SCV Food Pantry Pop-up Food Drive, Food Giveaway
| Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
Food drive

The Hart District and Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry are partnering to offer a Food Drive 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, and Food Giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 16 at Placerita Junior High School.

Placerita Junior High School is located at 25015 N. Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Drop off non-perishable/non-refrigerated food items at Placerita Junior High on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Volunteers are needed both days. Sign up at https://forms.gle/ey5FsyhPNSuegt147

Reusable bags are also needed.

hart district and scv food pantry pop up food drive
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
