Nov. 15-17: Lane Closures for Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that starting Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. through Sunday Nov. 17 morning at 6 a.m., there will be a full road closure on Copper Hill Drive between Avenida Rancho Tesoro and McBean Parkway.

This closure is part of the Copper Hill Bridge Widening Project.

Please be advised of the closures and anticipate detours along the route. Detours will also be reflected on Google Maps and Waze.

