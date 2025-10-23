Nov. 15: Bridge to Home’s 2nd Annual Turkey Trot Fundraiser

Bridge to Home is inviting the community to join the fun at their 2nd Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at The Paseo Club in Valencia.

This family-friendly event is more than just a walk (or run, or trot), it’s a joyful morning filled with community spirit, costumes, and fun, all to support local families in need.

Last year’s event raised $30,000 to support Bridge to Home’s programs. This year, the goal is $50,000, and your participation can help make it happen.

Location: The Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Dr, Valencia

Time: Doors open 8 a.m. Trot starts 9:15 a.m.

Tickets: $25 per person (increases to $30 after Nov. 3)

Includes light breakfast, T-shirt, and raffle ticket. Pets trot free.

Prizes will be awarded for top fundraising teams, best turkey-themed costumes, and raffle winners.

Register a team today on the website.

