Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be hosting a Donate-A-Bear Drive Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is aimed to provide comforting stuffed animals to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department.

Donations can be made in front of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Patient Tower, located at 23845 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

Community members are encouraged to drop off brand-new bears or stuffed animals, each measuring 9 to 12 inches in size. Participants will also be able to enjoy refreshments and meet “Henry the Bear”.

“This event will not only brighten the spirits of children in the emergency department but also offer an opportunity for the community to come together and make a positive impact,” said April Garcia, manager of Henry Mayo Volunteer Services. “We’re deeply committed to the well-being and comfort of our younger patients, and this initiative is a testament to that dedication. These contributions, no matter how small, can make a world of difference.”

For more information or inquiries regarding the Donate-A-Bear Drive, please contact April Garcia, volunteer services manager, by emailing garciaap@henrymayo.com.

###

About Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center. Your family can count on us for critical life-saving services and primary and specialized care. Our emergency department is open 24/7 to serve you, and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock for your most critical needs. We also provide a wide range of care through a number of services: a popular maternity department, lactation support, and childbirth education program, highly respected cancer program jointly operated with Keck Medicine of USC, advanced primary stroke center, an acute rehab unit that helps individuals regain their independence, top-notch cardiovascular services, outpatient primary care, urgent care, and wound care services, highly attentive physical and occupational therapies, and a number of inpatient and outpatient surgical services. The patient care teams who come to work at Henry Mayo every day are dedicated to providing the best possible care to you and your family.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...