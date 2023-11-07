Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns

Henry Mayo Newahll Hospital Women’s Health Education Series returns on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will will focus on Lung Health and the importance of annual. check-ups in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The panel of medical experts at this session includes Oncology Nurse Navigator, Alison Ambrose, RN; Diagnostic Radiologist, Richard Goldman, MD and Thoracic Surgeon Anthony Kim, MD; Intensive-Pulmonologist Mostafa Tabassomi, MD. Moderating the panel will be Breast Surgical Oncologist Amanda Woodworth, MD.

Girl Talk will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus. Those interested in attending can RSVP at henrymayo.com/girltalk.

“We are excited to bring back Girl Talk during the month of November to focus on lung health,” said May Lin Tao, MD, Medical Director of the Cancer program at Henry Mayo/Keck Medicine of USC. “Early detection of lung cancer leads to better prognosis and treatment. We hope those who attend will leave feeling empowered to get their annual check-ups, including low dose CT scan for lung cancer screening for those who are at risk and know the resources available at Henry Mayo.”

Girl Talk is both a social and an informative series that allows women to pose questions to local medical experts in a relaxed atmosphere. The format is free flowing and not rushed, with no set presentations. Attendees have ample time to ask the panel of medical experts questions. Refreshments and appetizers are served.

Also at Henry Mayo in November

Every third Thursday in November, The American Cancer Society encourages those who want to quit smoking to take the first step during The Great American Smokeout. This year, The Great American Smokeout takes place on Thursday, Nov. 16. Henry Mayo offers a Tobacco Cessation Program that can help smokers stop smoking. For more information, call (661) 200-1343.

Tower Imaging on the Henry Mayo campus will also be hosting a Lung Cancer Screening Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Low-dose CT scans will be available for those who have a doctor’s order. General information on lung health and cancer screening will also be available.

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center offering critical life-saving services and primary and specialized care. The emergency department is open 24/7 and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock.

