Nov. 15: Know Before you Go: Parking and Transportation tips for Light up Main Street

The holiday season officially begins in Santa Clarita as Old Town Newhall transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the official tree lighting happening at 5:30 p.m.

Residents are advised to plan ahead for road closures in effect for Light Up Main Street. Lyons Avenue will be closed between Walnut Street and Railroad Avenue, and Main Street will be closed between Lyons Avenue and the roundabout. Detours will be available via Railroad Avenue and Newhall Avenue. Closures on Main Street and Lyons Avenue will begin at 6 a.m. on Nov. 15 and will reopen by midnight.

Free public parking is available at the following locations: Old Town Newhall Parking Garage (22551 9th Street), the parking lots on Main Street and 6th Street, the end of 5th Street, the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main Street), the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market Street) and 22900 Market Street. Additional free parking is also available at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (23233 Lyons Avenue), with a complimentary shuttle to and from the event at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street, as well as at First Presbyterian Church of Newhall (24317 Newhall Avenue).

Getting to Old Town Newhall is also easy via Santa Clarita Transit. Plan your trip using GO! Santa Clarita, the City’s rideshare service, or take local routes 12, 4, 14, 5, 6 or 757, which stop at Lyons Avenue and Walnut Street, or utilize the Metrolink and ride to the Old Town Newhall Metrolink Station (24300 Railroad Avenue). Please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com for more information.

Thank you to business sponsors Logix Federal Credit Union and Henry Mayo Fitness and Health for adding to the festivities. To find more information about Light Up Main Street, please visit OldTownNewhall.com.

Like this: Like Loading...