Nov. 15: SCAA Gallery Showcase ‘Reflections’ Opening Reception

The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites Santa Clarita Valley supporters of fine art to go on a journey of contemplation with “Reflections,” a new group art show at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

The show will run Friday, Nov 14 – Sunday, Dec 14 with an opening reception on Saturday, Nov 15, noon-3 p.m. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

“Reflections” is an art exhibit that showcases the explorations of perception, light and contemplation.

“We thought this literal and figurative show of reflection and introspect was the perfect way to close out a fantastic year of art at the gallery. It’s been wonderful to see our artists flourish, grow and connect with the community. Be on the lookout for our 2026 exhibit schedule!,” said 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist, Tobi Beck.

“We hope you will attend our last reception of 2025. We’ve adjusted our usual evening time to noon-3 p.m., so guests can attend both the reception and the city’s ‘Light Up Main Street’ after. At the reception there will be live music by Isabella Bazler from 1:30-3 p.m., live painting by Justin Poole and Ezra Turin, free ornament decorating with Trudy Callahan, plus a special pop-up holiday boutique,” said 2025 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist, Qiana Tarlow.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

Show hours: Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11-8 p.m., Sundays 11-5 p.m.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org or follow on Social (FB and IG): SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.scaa.

Among the artwork on display:

Justin Poole “Nightwalk in Paris”



Ezra Turn “Reflected Mind”

Dia Lawrence “Refection at the Sea”

Jane Mick “A Choice Within”

Laurie Bubb “Purple Blossoms”

Qiana Tarlow “Studebaker Reflections”

