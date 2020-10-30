Nov. 16-19: COC to Host International Forum on Youth

For the second year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on November 16-19, 2020.

The forum will highlight the challenges faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.

“Building on last year’s great success, we are truly excited about this year’s theme of migration in a globalized world,” said Dr. Jia-Yi Cheng-Levine, Dean of International Affairs & Global Engagement at the college. “Last year we reached over 500 attendees. We believe that we can move the needle on these important issues with the events of the week.”

Hosted by COC’s International Services & Programs, the four-day forum was designed to help foster strong scholarship among faculty, form connections with international scholars, encourage dialogue on challenging topics that are timely and international by nature, and generate interest among faculty, students, and staff for projects and education abroad.

The 2020 International Forum on Youth will feature scholars and experts from Australia, Morocco, and other nations, along with COC professors, who will provide insights into today’s youth based on their respective areas of expertise.

This year’s presenters include New York photographer Haruka Sakaguchi, Australian researcher and Fulbright Fellow James Arvanitakis, Professor of English and Comparative Literature, Najib Mokhtari of the International University of Rabat, Morocco, along with several College of the Canyons faculty members.

The forum will conclude with a student panel that will offer COC students a chance to voice their perspectives.

For a complete schedule of events and to access the forum online via Zoom, click here.

For more information about the 2020 International Forum on Youth, email cocglobal@canyons.edu.