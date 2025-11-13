Nov.16: Acton Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop

Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop will be held on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31924 Crown Valley Road, Acton CA, 93510.

This outdoor market features unique gifts, handcrafted items and treats giving attendees a festive shopping experience while supporting local makers and farmers.

Goldy’s West presents its first pop-up event. The Pioneer Market honors the creativity, grit and independent spirit of the modern West.

Step into a thoughtfully curated outdoor marketplace featuring local artisans, small brands and handcrafted goods, all set against the scenic charm of Acton.

Enjoy a festive day of community and holiday shopping, complete with live music, special guests, photos with Santa and more.

The market is free and open to all ages, with live entertainment and family‑friendly activities.

The Pioneer Market is a collaboration between Rooted Partners and Goldy’s West, two organizations committed to preserving the heritage of the West and nurturing local businesses.

For more information visit www.goldyswest.com/events.

