Nov. 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Virtual Orientation

Uploaded: , Thursday, Oct 19, 2023

By Press Release

In celebration of National Adoption Month this November, Children’s Bureau is excited to announce a special virtual orientation on Nov. 16, offering individuals and couples the opportunity to learn how they can make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. Whether you’re interested in reuniting children with their birth families or providing a forever home through adoption, we have two convenient options:

Live English Zoom Orientation: join Children’s Bureau on Nov. 16, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a live orientation hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent. To RSVP for the live orientation, or if you prefer a self-paced option, please email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call (661) 289-4231 or sign up at https://www.all4kids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/.

PowerPoint Orientation: Our PowerPoint orientation, in English or Spanish, is a flexible way to learn at your own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent. Request it by emailing Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or calling 661-289-4231.

Spanish Orientation: A Spanish orientation will also be available on Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. A Spanish PowerPoint can be emailed to you upon request by calling 800-730-3933 or emailing RFrecruitment@all4kids.org. A bilingual staff member will assist you throughout the process.

Children’s Bureau partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually, providing homes for at-risk youth and often keeping siblings together. Lisa and Michael began their foster-adoptive journey by providing a stable home to a sibling set of three, two girls and a boy. They worked to keep the family together and have experienced a bond like no other.

“If adoption is in your future, there is no need to look any further than our surrounding county,” said Lisa. “So many local children need a family. If you are wanting to “make a difference” with your life, consider adopting from foster care. You could be saving generations.”

Children’s Bureau welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and orientations to become a resource for children. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties.

“November is National Adoption Month, a time to celebrate the hope and love that adoption brings into children’s lives,” says Leslie Oropeza, Children’s Bureau director of foster care and adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children, especially those who can keep siblings together, as it leads to better outcomes later in life. They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images,” she adds.

For information about Children’s Bureau and the services provided, visit www.all4kids.org.

About Children’s Bureau:

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in preventing child abuse and reducing its impact. The agency helps at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties, offering various services to support child and family well-being.

