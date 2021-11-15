Alicia Piller

Nov. 16: COC Virtual Artist Lecture by Alicia Piller

College of the Canyons is presenting a virtual artist lecture by California Institute of the Arts alumna Alicia Piller on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m.

Piller is a Los Angeles-based artist, who envisions historical traumas, both political and environmental, through the lens of a microscope. Her sculptures and installations conceive of past atrocities, suffering, and accomplishments as biological forms–broken down to a cellular level.

A variety of materials including vinyl, latex balloons, and photographs, are employed to examine the energy around wounds societies have inflicted upon themselves and others, but also give optimistic glimpses of a possible future with bright colors that show signs of life and proliferating forms that show signs of growth.

Her subject matter is often informed by her studies in anthropology and her sculptural process by her time in fashion and craft making. Piller received her MFA from CalArts.

For more information about the artist and her work, visit https://www.aliciapiller.com/.

Zoom information:

Link: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/95815139022

Meeting ID: 958 1513 9022

