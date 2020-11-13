Nov. 16: Grand Finale Show of ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Competition

Santa Clarita residents will find out who is “The Best” local talent in town beginning Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., when The MAIN presents the Grand Finale of its “You’re the Best” virtual talent show streaming on Facebook.

Watch as seven of 2020’s monthly winners perform one last time for the chance to win $500. Monthly winners received a $50 gift card and automatically joined the lineup for the Grand Finale.

Residents are encouraged to watch the show on Facebook or YouTube and vote for an “Audience Choice” winner through Friday, Nov. 20, at 11:45 p.m. at Surveymonkey.com/r/6NJ7MXP.

The “Audience Choice” winner will take home a $50 gift card.

The $500 Grand Prize winner will be determined by guest judges Kim Pearlman, Tom Lund and Mary Ferguson, all from the nonprofit Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

“You’re the Best” host Even Steven will announce the “Audience Choice” winner on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12 noon, and the Grand Prize Winner will be announced at 2 p.m. on The MAIN’s Facebook page.

The event features performances from comedians, musicians, dance groups, magicians, animal acts and much more. Acts featured in the Grand Finale include comedian Marty Ross, musician and artist Janine Cooper Ayres, 10-year-old singer Everly Herrera, jazz musicians Carter Ewing and Band, singer and theater performer Felicia Grady, “one-man-band” Alejandro Baba, and 11-year-old musician Alessandro Concas.

Learn more about the upcoming “You’re the Best” Grand Finale virtual show by visiting Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

For email notifications, sign up for The MAIN’s eNotify to receive up-to-date information on topics or events happening at The MAIN.