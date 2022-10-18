Nov. 16: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting

The Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project Virtual Community Meeting Construction Update will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
You’re invited to attend a virtual community meeting to learn about upcoming construction activities.
All Santa Clarita Valley residents, business owners and commuters of the I-5 freeway to join the I-5 North County Enhancements Project for a project overview and to ask any questions to the project management staff.
I-5 North County Enhancements Project include:
Addition of one High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV)/carpool lane in each direction along I-5.
Extension of the northbound truck lane from SR-14 to Calgrove Boulevard.
Addition of southbound truck lane from Calgrove Boulevard to SR-14.
Addition of soundwalls at four locations.
Replacement of Weldon Canyon Bridge.
Intelligent Transportation System improvements between the I-405 and I-210 interchanges.
Addition of auxiliary lanes (additional outside lanes extending between an on-ramp and a subsequent off-ramp).
The project is expected to be completed in 2026.
Zoom link [here].
Webinar ID: 997 1477 7647
Call-in: (213) 338-8477
For more information, visit I-5 North County Enhancements Project.
You can be the first one to leave a comment.