Nov. 16: Metro, CalTrans Reschedule SR-14 Scoping Meeting

Metro, in partnership with the California Department of Transportation, has rescheduled a critical scoping meeting to collect public input on potential improvements to State Route 14, the Antelope Valley Freeway.

The scoping meeting for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvements Project will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-noon at Cedar Hall in the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The scoping meeting in Santa Clarita was originally scheduled to be held in September, however, it was postponed just days before it was scheduled to be held. This rescheduled scoping meeting in Santa Clarita is one of three scoping meetings on SR-14 improvements to be held next month. The two other scoping meetings will be held in Lancaster on Nov. 14 and in Palmdale on Nov, 19.

The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition, consisting of the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, has been working with regional and state officials for several years to secure investments to improve safety and traffic flow on SR-14.

The scoping meetings are the initial step in the environmental study phase of improving SR-14 and public feedback would help guide the project team in considering various improvement options.

Representing the city of Santa Clarita on the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition, Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been involved in many discussions and meetings with state and regional transportation agencies to emphasize the need for safety improvements on SR-14.

“It cannot be overstated how important these scoping meetings are for the future of SR-14,” said McLean. “Public input collected during these meetings will be used in guiding the direction Metro and Caltrans take in improving the safety and traffic flow of the Highway. It is no secret that the lane drop-offs in both directions have caused significant traffic delays and dangers for drivers, resulting in a disproportionate level of traffic collisions and serious injuries. I strongly encourage residents to attend the scoping meeting on November 16, to receive more information on the potential options to improve SR-14 and provide input to Metro and Caltrans on the need to address the bottlenecks that are created because of the lane drop-offs.”

To learn more about this project and for details on the upcoming scoping meetings, please visit metro.net/projects/14safety/. To contact Metro officials regarding the upcoming scoping meetings, please call (213) 922-4222 or email SR14@metro.net.

