Nov. 16: VIA After Five at COC Advanced Technology Center

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the College of the Canyons Advanced Technology Center.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members, for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build your business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the SCV business community.

Cost to attend: $20 for VIA members, $30 for non-members. Food, beverages, door prizes.

The COC Advanced Technology Center is located 26306 Diamond Place, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For tickets to the VIA After Five Networking mixer at the COC Advanced Technology Center click here.

For more information about VIA and other business and networking events visit VIA’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...