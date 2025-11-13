header image

November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Nov.17-21: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
| Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions, ramp closures and connector impacts from Nov. 17-21 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for paving and demolition work.

The work will start after 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17 and will end by 6 a.m. each morning until Friday, Nov. 21. Those traveling along the following routes will experience intermittent closures as follows:

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17 until Friday, Nov. 21

Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 between Wilshire Boulevard and Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive

Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Up to one lane of northbound I-405 between Sepulveda Boulevard and Victory Boulevard

Burbank Boulevard on-ramps to northbound and southbound I-405

U.S. 101 connectors to northbound and southbound I-405

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates, the number of closures and other details. Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit Quickmap for current road conditions.

For more information on the project visit the project webpage. Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Nov. 18: Supervisors to Consider Steps to End Veteran Homelessness

Nov. 18: Supervisors to Consider Steps to End Veteran Homelessness
Thursday, Nov 13, 2025
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider steps to create a framework to end veteran homelessness in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning

Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning
Wednesday, Nov 12, 2025
Los Angeles County is monitoring the forecast of light to moderate rain, expected to arrive in the Los Angeles County region on Thursday night, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 16.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 28: 75th Annual Santa Paula Holiday Parade Honors Rey Frutos

Nov. 28: 75th Annual Santa Paula Holiday Parade Honors Rey Frutos
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
Santa Paula’s holiday tradition returns as the 75th Annual Santa Paula Holiday Parade lights up Main Street on Friday, Nov. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., one of the only nighttime parades in Ventura county with nearly 50 floats and vehicles lit up with holiday cheer.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Urges Retailers to Remove Illegal Kratom, 7-OH Products

Public Health Urges Retailers to Remove Illegal Kratom, 7-OH Products
Tuesday, Nov 11, 2025
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising retailers to immediately stop selling and remove products that contain kratom and the synthetic kratom compound known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine from shelves.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Van Hook Files Lawsuit Against Santa Clarita Community College District
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, the pioneering Chancellor who led College of the Canyons for 36 years, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Santa Clarita Community College District.
Van Hook Files Lawsuit Against Santa Clarita Community College District
Patsy Ayala | Lighting Up Main Street with Holiday Cheer
One of the most magical times of the year in Santa Clarita is when our community gathers in Old Town Newhall for the annual Light Up Main Street celebration.
Patsy Ayala | Lighting Up Main Street with Holiday Cheer
Rain or Shine, Come to Light Up Main Street
Despite Saturday’s forecast calling for up to two inches of rain, Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, will still illuminate Old Town Newhall from 4 – 8 p.m. Make sure to wear rain boots and bring an umbrella to enjoy the official kick off to the holiday season here in Santa Clarita.
Rain or Shine, Come to Light Up Main Street
Nov. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Dignity Memorial
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its last Business After Hours Mixer of the year, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. hosted by Dignity Memorial.
Nov. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Dignity Memorial
California’s Methane Satellite Helps Stop 10 Large Leaks
The California Air Resources Board has announced that data from a specialized satellite has helped resolve 10 large methane leaks at oil and gas facilities across California since May. The leaks are detected by cutting edge sensors on the Tanager-1 satellite and tracked on a new CARB dashboard.
California’s Methane Satellite Helps Stop 10 Large Leaks
Nov.16: Acton Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop
Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop will be held on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31924 Crown Valley Road, Acton CA, 93510.
Nov.16: Acton Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop
Nov. 17: SCAA Features Demo by Impressionist Artist Sharon Weaver
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. at Northpark Clubhouse, a venue change from the Barnes & Noble Booksellers location.
Nov. 17: SCAA Features Demo by Impressionist Artist Sharon Weaver
Nov. 15-16: Hart District, SCV Food Pantry Pop-up Food Drive, Food Giveaway
The Hart District and Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry are partnering to offer a Food Drive 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, and Food Giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 16 at Placerita Junior High School.
Nov. 15-16: Hart District, SCV Food Pantry Pop-up Food Drive, Food Giveaway
Nov. 18: Supervisors to Consider Steps to End Veteran Homelessness
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider steps to create a framework to end veteran homelessness in Los Angeles County.
Nov. 18: Supervisors to Consider Steps to End Veteran Homelessness
Nov. 15: Stephen Foster Offers Free Acting Workshop at OTN Library
Stephen Foster, an award-winning actor/writer/comedian and teacher, is offering a free "Awakening the Actor Within" workshop on Saturday, Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m. in the community room of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.
Nov. 15: Stephen Foster Offers Free Acting Workshop at OTN Library
TMU Volleyball Advances to GSAC Final with Sweep
In the GSAC Championship tournament semifinal, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the Life Pacific Warriors in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-18) on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Volleyball Advances to GSAC Final with Sweep
S. Mark Taper Foundation Awards $75K Grant to Carousel Ranch
Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The grant benefits the "Ready to Work" vocational training programs for young adults with special needs.
S. Mark Taper Foundation Awards $75K Grant to Carousel Ranch
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Soccer Championship
The Master's University came away with the 5-4 advantage on PKs to win the GSAC Women's Soccer Championship Wednesday night, Nov. 12 over the No. 7-ranked Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Win GSAC Soccer Championship
Five Lady Mustangs, Including Player of the Year, Named All-GSAC
After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master's University women's volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.
Five Lady Mustangs, Including Player of the Year, Named All-GSAC
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning
Los Angeles County is monitoring the forecast of light to moderate rain, expected to arrive in the Los Angeles County region on Thursday night, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 16.
Storm Coming to Los Angeles County: Burn Scar Areas Under Evacuation Warning
CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools
California State University, Northridge has once again earned a place among the nation’s top music business programs, according to Billboard magazine. 
CSUN Among Billboard’s 2025 Top Music Business Schools
College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session
Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons’ winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.
College of the Canyons Registration Open for Winter 2026 Session
Nov. 15: SCAA Gallery Showcase ‘Reflections’ Opening Reception
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites Santa Clarita Valley supporters of fine art to go on a journey of contemplation with "Reflections," a new group art show at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
Nov. 15: SCAA Gallery Showcase ‘Reflections’ Opening Reception
Nov. 15: Know Before you Go: Parking and Transportation tips for Light up Main Street
The holiday season officially begins in Santa Clarita as Old Town Newhall transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the official tree lighting happening at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Know Before you Go: Parking and Transportation tips for Light up Main Street
Dec. 17: The OMG Mixer Returns: Join Valencia’s Premier Networking Event
The Oksana Management Group invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to the next OMG Mixer, a unique social and networking event designed to foster authentic connections and business growth in Santa Clarita.
Dec. 17: The OMG Mixer Returns: Join Valencia’s Premier Networking Event
Nov. 19: ‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Dance, by nature, is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
Nov. 19: ‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
SCVNews.com