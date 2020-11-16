header image

1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
| Monday, Nov 16, 2020
sand-canyon-country-club

The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Sand Canyon Country Club project during its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 6 p.m.

Commissioners will hear comments from the public about the proposed development in Sand Canyon.

The November 17 meeting is set for Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita 91355.

To view the complete November 17 agenda online, including Sand Canyon Country Club documents, click here.

Virtual Public Participation

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 927 6866 2913 and Password: 794634

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/92768662913

Or Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Chair.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to rise here and across California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take immediate action to slow the spread.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
