Nov. 17: SCAA Features Demo by Impressionist Artist Sharon Weaver

The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. at Northpark Clubhouse. The meeting will feature a demo by impressionist artist Sharon Weaver.

The Northpark Clubhouse is located at 28201 Northpark Drive, Valencia, CA 91354. This is a venue change from the regular Barnes & Noble Booksellers Community Room location.

Weaver, an award-winning impressionist artist inspired by nature. Her art features bold colors and a unique perspective on the landscape, combining realism with abstract compositions.

She moved to California from the East Coast and discovered the country that inspired the California Impressionists. After studying with Karl Dempwolf, she devoted herself to plein air painting. It paid off when she was juried into the Carmel Art Festival.

Weaver received the Southwest Art Magazine Award of Excellence at the 112th California Art Club Gold Medal Exhibition at the Bowers Museum.

She has exhibited in more than 15 museums around the country, including the Bowers Museum, the Pasadena Museum of History, the Huntington Library, the Fredrick R. Weisman Museum and the Santa Paula Art Museum.

Her art has been featured in Southwest Art Magazine and Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine.

The monthly SCAA general meetings are free and open to the public.

For more information visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

