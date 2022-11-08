Nov. 18-19: Mission Opera Presenting ‘Roméo et Juliette’

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022

By Press Release

Mission Opera and Valley Opera & Performing Arts are presenting “Roméo et Juliette” by Charles Gounod based on the famous immortal love story by William Shakespeare on Nov. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. It will return on Jan. 21, 2023 at Sally Field Auditorium at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys.

Director Dylan F. Thomas, noted for his imaginative re-envisioning of mainstays of the operatic repertoire, has chosen a more traditional presentation for this beloved work.

“Gounod’s romantic music takes us to heights of love and depths of despair,” said Thomas, “A truly powerful emotional experience.”

Take Shakespeare’s timeless story of passionate, transcendent, ultimately tragic love, add the power of Gounod’s passionate and exquisitely heartbreaking score, and you have the ultimate date movie come to life in an exhilarating live performance. This performance is fully staged in period Renaissance eras costumes and swords.

The fully-staged opera with orchestra stars Shira Renee Thomas and Xavier Prado on Nov. 19 and Jan. 21, 2023 and Catherine Kenney and Vince McPherson on Nov. 18, as the star-crossed lovers. The outstanding cast also includes veteran international artist Joshua Wentz, as well as Nathan Stark and Hugo Vera, both of whom have appeared as principals on the Metropolitan Opera stage.

“Romeo et Juliette” will be sung in the original French, with English titles projected above the stage. Both the Santa Clarita and Lake Balboa venues are fully wheelchair accessible and feature comfortable individual theater-style seats.

Tickets

*** For the Nov. 18 and 19 performances in the Santa Clarita Valley, go to http://Romeo2022.bpt.me.

*** For the Jan. 21 performance in the San Fernando Valley, go to http://Romeo2023.bpt.me.

General admission tickets for this live show start at $27 and can be purchased at www.missionopera.com. Various tiered levels, including Orchestra Front, Orchestra Back, VIP, and General Admission are available. Discounted Student and Senior tickets are available for all tiers, except VIP. ID required at the box office. Concessions and merchandise will be sold before the show and during intermission.

