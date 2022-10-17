Nov. 18-20: 20th Annual Festival of Trees Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV

Event Chairs Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw invite you to ring in the holiday season at the 20th Annual Festival of Trees, benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Title Sponsor, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s support is expanding this year’s event to three days. The Festival will run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 20 and will be hosted at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The event features elaborately designed holiday trees, some with themed vignettes and special gifts, which are available to bid on in live and silent auctions. A big crowd favorite is the Gingerbread Village, where crafty culinary artisans showcase their talents with amazing gingerbread creations, which are also available for purchase.

There is something for everyone at the festival and children will delight in the many activities offered in the children’s corner such as cookie decorating and holiday crafts. Even jolly old Saint Nick will make the trip south a little early to be on hand for photos with the kids. Check Santa’s hours before visiting the festival.

Over the last two years Festival of Trees continued in virtual and smaller formats. This year, with Title Sponsor Barger’s support, the event back is getting back to its bigger and better size and scale by being open for three community days, the return of the magic show and more entertainment.

Highlights of this year’s festival include the elegant Magic of the Lights Gala on Friday, Nov. 18, live entertainment by various local dance groups Saturday and Sunday and the Holiday Hocus Pocus Magic show on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

Bring the whole family during the community days on Friday Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Held the weekend before Thanksgiving, Festival of Trees is Santa Clarita’s kick-off to the holiday season.

Support local youth, get into the holiday spirit and visit Festival of Trees at Canyon Country Community Center.

Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw, Festival of Trees Chairpersons, released the following statement.

“The hope and spirit of the holidays is infused throughout Festival of Trees. It is the most spectacular way to kick off the holiday season. You feel the magic at Festival of Trees. As we continue to bring awareness and understanding of the incredible support and services the club provides to the young people of our community, it is also about honoring the hope and spirit of those young people. We are honored to chair an event that helps make a positive impact on tomorrow’s future.”

“We can’t wait for this year’s Festival of Trees. Year round, I get asked about the event. It’s truly one of Santa Clarita’s favorite events. We’re excited for a fun holiday event to benefit local kids and teens,” said Matt Nelson, Boys & Girls Club Chief Executive Officer.

Magic of the Lights Gala

Advanced Reservations Required

Friday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Festival of Trees General Admission

Friday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

$10 adults, $5 children, $5 seniors and military.

Enjoy large tree, tabletop tree, and gingerbread house viewing and live entertainment either day during General Admission at this year’s Festival of Trees. Select items available for silent auction bidding.

Holiday Hocus Pocus

Saturday, Nov. 19 Doors Open at 7 p.m.

For more information visit Festival of Trees.

Founded in 1968, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley helps over 5,000 local youth reach their full potential by supporting academic success, providing a second home, and building leaders. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available). If you would like to be sponsor for the Festival of Trees, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, please contact Ali Campbell at (661) 254-2582 ext. 114 or alic@scvbgc.org or visit us online at www.scvbgc.org.

