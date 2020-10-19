header image

1945 - Acton Hotel, est. 1890, burns down; arson is suspected [story]
Acton hotel fire
Nov. 18-24: Festival of Trees, Lights Gala to Benefit SCV Boys & Girls Club
| Monday, Oct 19, 2020
festival of trees

Festival of Trees, Santa Clarita’s premier kickoff to the holiday season and annual benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will continue in person and online this year from November 18-24.

All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley’s important work to keep kids safe by providing a positive environment where they can learn, play, and grow.

Visit Festival of Trees in person at Westfield Valencia Town Center November 18-24, where visitors will find beautifully designed and themed Christmas trees and gingerbread houses.

This year’s Christmas trees range from 3-4-foot tabletop trees up to 9-foot masterpieces. Each tree is meticulously designed, ranging from the whimsical to the traditional.

The charming one-of-a-kind gingerbread houses are sure to impress as each one invites you to a festive world of imagination and delight.

Festival of Trees gingerbread house

All Christmas trees and gingerbread houses are being created by volunteers who ask you to join in the holiday spirit.

Festival of Trees will operate in accordance with public health guidelines, including limiting the number of guests, requiring masks to be worn, and practicing social distance.

Additionally, reservation-only hours will be set aside.

All Christmas trees and gingerbread houses at the Festival of Trees are made for you to take home.

tree lightingThe large trees — many of which come with gifts such as unique experiences, wine, furniture, jewelry and more — will open for bidding Wednesday, November 18 and will close Friday, November 20 during the Magic of the Lights Gala.

The gala this year will feature a virtual live auction, entertainment, and a holiday dinner experience (advance ticket purchase required).

Tabletop tree and gingerbread house bidding will open Wednesday, November 18, and close Tuesday, November 24. All bidding will be done via a secure mobile bidding system.

More information on both the live and silent auctions, as well as ticket and sponsorship information, can be found at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s website.

Holiday Hocus Pocus Magic Show

For children and the young at heart, thanks to the dedication of volunteer magicians, 2020’s Holiday Hocus Pocus Magic Show will be available online for an in-home experience. The show will also include highlights from year’s past. Be sure to tune in.

“This year’s challenges have actually given us a new opportunity to share the Festival of Trees with more people by moving the festival online,” said Matt Nelson, Boys & Girls Club of SCV CEO. “We’re really excited how we are going to be bringing the holiday spirit to people who may not otherwise be able to participate.”

“With all the uncertainty this year, our entire community deserves a chance to come together to celebrate and help kick off the season of hope,” said Ann-Marie Bjorkman, club board president.

The work of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues in 2020. Programs and services have continued remotely, virtually, and in-person. This fall the club is supporting local youth by providing in-person remote learning support, enrichment, and social and emotional support while parents and guardians return to work. Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will help the Club provide memorable holidays for its members and support families into 2021.

Magic of the Lights Gala
Friday, November 20
Virtual Event
$100 Individual tickets, tables available with sponsorships (https://www.scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita/).

Join us for the premier Festival of Trees event.

Advance reservations are required (individual tickets and tables are available.)

Festival of Trees
Wednesday, November 18 to Tuesday, November 24
Westfield Valencia Town Center
Enjoy large tree, tabletop tree, and gingerbread house viewing
Select items available for silent auction bidding.
Public health guidelines strictly enforced.
Pay for admission at the door.

For Festival of Trees sponsorship information, contact Ali Campbell at 661-254-2582 ext. 103 or visit us online at www.scvbgc.org.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/333437907871409
