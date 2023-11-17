header image

November 17
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
Nov. 18: CIF‐SS Cross Country Finals Changed to Rain Course
| Friday, Nov 17, 2023
CIFSS

Due to the probability of rain forecasted, and in an abundance of caution for the athletes competing, the CIF‐Southern Section office, in consultation with meet management, has determined the Mt. San Antonio College Rain Course will be used for the CIF‐Southern Section‐Ford Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Spectator gates open at 6 a.m. with the first race starting at 7:45 a.m.

Mt. San Antonio College,

1100 N Grand Ave.,

Walnut, CA 91789

The awards ceremonies will be held in the track area of the stadium after the conclusion of each division race.

Schedule of events:

Division 5 Boys 7:45 a.m. Awards 9:05 a.m.

Division 1 Boys 8:05 a.m. Awards 9:30 a.m.

Division 5 Girls 8:25 a.m. Awards 9:50 a.m.

Division 1 Girls 8:50 a.m. Awards 10:10 a.m.

Division 2 Boys 9:25 a.m. Awards 11:05 a.m.

Division 3 Girls 9:45 a.m. Awards 11:35 a.m.

Division 4 Boys 10:15 a.m. Awards 11:55 a.m.

Division 2 Girls 10:35 a.m. Awards 12:10 a.m.

Division 3 Boys 11:05 a.m. Awards 12:25 a.m.

Division 4 Girls 11:25 a.m. Awards 12:40 a.m.

Mt. San Antonio College Rain Course Map

mt sac rain course map
Lady Mustangs Sign Bryanna Elias

Lady Mustangs Sign Bryanna Elias
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
Bryanna Elias, a senior at Costa Mesa High School, has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play soccer at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Basketball Best Golden Eagles 74-46

Mustangs Basketball Best Golden Eagles 74-46
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
The Master's University men's basketball team got their fourth win in a row Wednesday night, defeating the La Sierra Golden Eagles 74-46 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougs Capture 3C2A Golf Championship

Lady Cougs Capture 3C2A Golf Championship
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
The College of the Canyons Cougars picked the right time to have their best team performance of the year as the Cougars battled back to capture the 3C2A Women's Golf State Championships on Tuesday at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Kira Hooper, Malik Brooks Athletes of the Week

COC Names Kira Hooper, Malik Brooks Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kira Hooper (women's volleyball) and Malik Brooks (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 6-11.
FULL STORY...
