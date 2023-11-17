Nov. 18: CIF‐SS Cross Country Finals Changed to Rain Course

Due to the probability of rain forecasted, and in an abundance of caution for the athletes competing, the CIF‐Southern Section office, in consultation with meet management, has determined the Mt. San Antonio College Rain Course will be used for the CIF‐Southern Section‐Ford Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Spectator gates open at 6 a.m. with the first race starting at 7:45 a.m.
Mt. San Antonio College,
1100 N Grand Ave.,
Walnut, CA 91789
The awards ceremonies will be held in the track area of the stadium after the conclusion of each division race.
Schedule of events:
Division 5 Boys 7:45 a.m. Awards 9:05 a.m.
Division 1 Boys 8:05 a.m. Awards 9:30 a.m.
Division 5 Girls 8:25 a.m. Awards 9:50 a.m.
Division 1 Girls 8:50 a.m. Awards 10:10 a.m.
Division 2 Boys 9:25 a.m. Awards 11:05 a.m.
Division 3 Girls 9:45 a.m. Awards 11:35 a.m.
Division 4 Boys 10:15 a.m. Awards 11:55 a.m.
Division 2 Girls 10:35 a.m. Awards 12:10 a.m.
Division 3 Boys 11:05 a.m. Awards 12:25 a.m.
Division 4 Girls 11:25 a.m. Awards 12:40 a.m.
Mt. San Antonio College Rain Course Map
