Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser

Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.

The community is invited to attend this special event and tour the tiny house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their build site behind Restoration Church, 23670 Wiley Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Guests can enjoy a complimentary brunch while bidding on an array of auction items; there will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Finally Family Houses connects vulnerable young adults (youth aging out of foster care) to a supportive trauma-informed community, where they can find stability and dignity. The tiny house program is a first-of-its-kind initiative that creates beautiful housing while teaching job skills, creating ownership, and a sense of agency for those struggling with housing security. With this solid foundation, struggling young adults can break the cycle of poverty and achieve their full potential.

“We are excited to be hosting our first ‘Tiny Open House,’ where the community can view this beautiful tiny house that will be the new home to an adult who aged out of the foster care system,” said Christina Dronen, Executive Director of Finally Family Homes. “It also serves as a celebration of all the hard work and dedication that our foster youths and community volunteers did over the last 6 months. I look forward to having the community out and celebrate with us.”

Other programs offered by Finally Family Homes include Family Care, Host Homes, Life Launch, and Alumni Support. Family Care is our program to care like family: celebrating holidays, birthdays, and graduations, as well as providing for basic needs. Host Homes is a proven intervention for youth homelessness, in which local families are recruited, screened and trained in providing an open room and compassionate care to a former foster youth.

Life Launch is a coaching program to educate, connect, and equip aging-out foster youth with life skills, partnering with an evidence-informed microlearning program. Alumni Support offers an open door to program graduates to stay connected and a place to call in hard times.

“Permanency and sustainability are important to us,” Dronen said.

Finally Family Homes is still looking for sponsors, auction items, and volunteers for the event.

To learn more and RSVP check out the Finally Family Homes’ website.

