Nov. 18: Free Screening of ‘Big Hero 6’ at COC Canyon Country Campus

A free screening of the family-friendly movie “Big Hero 6” will be held Friday, Nov. 18 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, Upper Plaza adjacent to the Takeda Science Center, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
The Canyon Country campus and ASG present an outdoor screening of “Big Hero 6” from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
Released by Walt Disney Studios in 2014 “Big Hero 6” is a PG rated movie with all the heart and humor audiences expect from Walt Disney Animation Studios. “Big Hero 6” is an action-packed comedy adventure that introduces Baymax, a lovable, personal companion robot, who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada.
Dolores Huerta, 92, has left her mark on American history as a labor activist and civil rights pioneer. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will honor her with a tribute from her long-time friend, show director Dan Guerrero, with her favorite music -- folk, R&B, mariachi and dance.
SCVTV is excited to present a brand new episode of Soundcheck, featuring original songs from the alternative rock group Picture Naomi, and from blues and rock artist KNOPF, airing Thursday, November 10 at 4 p.m.
Diviners Fest is a unique annual gathering of conscious artists, transformational speakers, musicians, students of self-growth, and healing workshops for the purpose of mindful awareness and creative expression.
Last Thursday night, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation recognized the City of Santa Clarita as the Most Business Friendly City in LA County with a population greater than 60,000, tying with the City of Gardena.
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the prestigious Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Northridge.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today convened a panel of experts to speak about strategies to combat the opioid/fentanyl crisis, the fastest-growing cause of death in California.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, reacting to breaking news that a group of L.A. County Sheriff Department cadets were hit by a vehicle during their morning training run:
Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.
Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita.
The holidays are fast approaching, and in Santa Clarita, that means one thing – Light Up Main Street is almost here. Join thousands of residents in Old Town Newhall for a fun and festive night as the City of Santa Clarita kicks off the season in style.
Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.
Legendary Walt Disney Imagineering costume designer and Chouinard alum Alice Estes Davis, known for her design work for Disney theme park attractions It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean, died on Thursday, Nov. 3. She was 93.
No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.
Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.
