Nov. 18: Free Screening of ‘Big Hero 6’ at COC Canyon Country Campus

Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Northridge.

The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the prestigious Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Last Thursday night, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation recognized the City of Santa Clarita as the Most Business Friendly City in LA County with a population greater than 60,000, tying with the City of Gardena.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed nine new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,215 new cases countywide and 82 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Diviners Fest is a unique annual gathering of conscious artists, transformational speakers, musicians, students of self-growth, and healing workshops for the purpose of mindful awareness and creative expression.

The Valencia High Marching Band and Color Guard competed in Oxnard High School's "Keepin The Music Alive" field tournament taking home top prizes across the board.

A free screening of the family-friendly movie "Big Hero 6" will be held Friday, Nov. 18 at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus, Upper Plaza adjacent to the Takeda Science Center, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement this morning, reacting to breaking news that a group of L.A. County Sheriff Department cadets were hit by a vehicle during their morning training run:

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today convened a panel of experts to speak about strategies to combat the opioid/fentanyl crisis, the fastest-growing cause of death in California.

Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles.

One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.

Led by the trio of Motoko Shimoji, Flora Peugnet and Carla Menendez, the College of the Canyons Cougars women's golf team hold a 10-shot lead on the rest of the field after Day 1 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Women's Golf State Championships at Morro Bay Golf Club.

Caltrans has opened a fourth lane on Northbound I-5 in northern Los Angeles County where the Route Fire, which started Aug. 31, caused significant damage to retaining walls that support the roadway in this mountainous area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded to former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,532 new cases countywide and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita.

A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita The holidays are fast approaching, and in Santa Clarita, that means one thing – Light Up Main Street is almost here. Join thousands of residents in Old Town Newhall for a fun and festive night as the City of Santa Clarita kicks off the season in style.

Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.

CalArts Mourns Death of Alice Estes Davis, Disney Costume Designer Legendary Walt Disney Imagineering costume designer and Chouinard alum Alice Estes Davis, known for her design work for Disney theme park attractions It’s a Small World and Pirates of the Caribbean, died on Thursday, Nov. 3. She was 93.

No. 24 Canyons Over No. 20 Long Beach, Wins Share of SCFA Title No. 24 College of the Canyons football finished its season on a high note, downing No. 20 Long Beach City College 31-24 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12 to claim a share of the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League championship, after winning three of its final four games down the stretch.