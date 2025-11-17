Nov. 18: L.A. Food Bank Food Giveaway at Val Verde Park

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger’s office has announced that to support Santa Clarita Valley families in need a food giveaway, in partnership with the L.A. Food Bank, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Val Verde Park.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, in front of the community building.

Val Verde Park

30300 Arlington St.,

Val Verde, CA 91384

No eligibility required. No lineups before 8:30 a.m. While supplies last.

“This work is only possible because of the incredible generosity of our communities. Thank you for caring for our neighbors in need during this season of giving. Together, we can ensure everyone’s hearts and stomachs are full,” said Barger.

To donate to the L.A. Food Bank click here.

To donate to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry visit www.scvfoodpantry.org.

