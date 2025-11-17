Nov. 18: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting

|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
The California Department of Public Health, in an effort to assist Californians seeking help and support in response to the nationwide outbreak of infant botulism has opened a public-facing hotline for concerned parents and caregivers with questions about infant botulism. The public can reach CDPH directly toll-free at 1-833-398-2022.
The Master's University women's volleyball team won its second GSAC tournament title in a row on Saturday, Nov. 15 over Ottawa University of Arizona.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger's office has announced that to support Santa Clarita Valley families in need a food giveaway, in partnership with the L.A. Food Bank, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Val Verde Park.
Sahya Kitabatake won the 3C2A Individual Championship as College of the Canyons women's golf placed third in the team standings at the Southern California Regional Championships played at Olivas Links on Nov. 9-10, while advancing to the state championship tournament.
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host its annual fundraiser and Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Day "Turkey Trot" event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 22.
Every year, residents from across Santa Clarita make the trip to downtown Los Angeles to cheer on the Los Angeles Kings during Santa Clarita Kings Day.
As of last Friday afternoon, the SCV still had four high school football teams in action, extending their seasons by battling through the playoffs. But, unfortunately, three of those teams came up short that weekend. Saugus, however, won its playoff game, and so football lives on in the SCV.
A special meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. for the purpose of approving the naming of the College of the Canyons Institute for Culinary Education (iCUE) as the Diana and Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Building.
1969
- Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story
]
1941
- Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story
]
Brad Berens, former executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center from 1991 to 2007, died on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in his sleep at home after a sudden illness.
1978
- Southern Pacific Saugus depot agency ends but continues as train order office; moves to Hart Park in 1980 [story
]
The winter edition of the city of Santa Clarita Seasons Magazine is now available to explore online.
The city of Santa Clarita invites teams to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football Turkey Bowl.
Visit the Santa Clarita History Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, for a photo session in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society's 125-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine and help the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society raise money for restoration projects and programming.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host two upcoming family-friendly holiday events on Saturday, Nov. 22. The Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration will be held 4-5 p.m., followed by Movie Night at the Acorn Amphitheater, 5-8 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted a luncheon ceremony for "Our Community Salutes," honoring 50 post-high school military enlistees. the event honors all enlistees in all branches of the United States military.
A storm system is bringing rain to Los Angeles County through the weekend, and possibly into next week, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas. A Flood Watch is in effect from late Friday, Nov. 14 through the evening of Saturday, Nov. 15.
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced a record of consistent excellence on the 2025 California School Dashboard, highlighting a year of dedicated effort across all schools to deliver on the district’s core purpose: ensuring every student is opportunity-ready.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) and community members, including neighbors being made sick by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, released a critical health study and CA Hot Landfill Map at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 13, demonstrating the urgent need for strong updated methane regulations by the California Air Resources Board to prevent future landfill disasters.
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibit, “Castaic Union School District Student Exhibition” on view now through Jan. 20 at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.
