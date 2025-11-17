Nov. 18: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the SCV Water Agency Administration Building – EGJG Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the full agenda see the Meeting Packet.

Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually by clicking Zoom Meeting. The webinar ID is 160 341 4496.

It is also possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.

For more information about the meeting or anything SCV water check out the SCV water website.

The Upper Santa Clara Valley Joint Powers Authority has cancelled its regular meeting for that day.

