Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan Update (UWMP).

Urban water suppliers like SCV Water update their UWMP every five years. These plans direct long-term resource planning to ensure water supplies are available to meet existing and future water needs. The SCV Water UWMP Update will address several key issues that contribute to clean, reliable water for today and tomorrow.

The online public workshop will help us understand:

– The process to forecast how much water we need to serve current customers as well as plan for growth

– The considerations for expanding recycled water and water conservation

– How we assess our water supply from local sources — especially groundwater — and imported water from Northern California, accounting for state regulations and planning requirements

– The potential effects of climate change, drought, and water shortages, plus what we can do to ensure a steady water supply for our customers

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input. Following the meeting, SCV Water will distribute an online form for the public to provide additional comments and input about the UWMP.

The public can learn more about the UWMP and SCV Water’s planning efforts at the newly launched dashboard: yourSCVwater.com/planning.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

Contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s public information officer, at kmartin@scvwa.org.