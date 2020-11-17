header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 17
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
under construction
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
| Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Urban Water Management Plan Workshop

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan Update (UWMP).

Urban water suppliers like SCV Water update their UWMP every five years. These plans direct long-term resource planning to ensure water supplies are available to meet existing and future water needs. The SCV Water UWMP Update will address several key issues that contribute to clean, reliable water for today and tomorrow.

The online public workshop will help us understand:

– The process to forecast how much water we need to serve current customers as well as plan for growth

– The considerations for expanding recycled water and water conservation

– How we assess our water supply from local sources — especially groundwater — and imported water from Northern California, accounting for state regulations and planning requirements

– The potential effects of climate change, drought, and water shortages, plus what we can do to ensure a steady water supply for our customers

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input. Following the meeting, SCV Water will distribute an online form for the public to provide additional comments and input about the UWMP.

The public can learn more about the UWMP and SCV Water’s planning efforts at the newly launched dashboard: yourSCVwater.com/planning.

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

Contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water’s public information officer, at kmartin@scvwa.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-17-2020 Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
11-17-2020 SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
11-17-2020 Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
11-16-2020 SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
11-16-2020 SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan Update (UWMP).
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new SCV Chamber Member 401(k) Retirement Plan which is designed to save local businesses time and money in the administration of a 401(k) program for their employees, while creating individual, customized plans.
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
An era is coming to an end. Northridge Skateland, owned by brothers Dave and Mike Fleming, who also own Mountasia Family Fun Center in Santa Clarita, is closing its doors as a roller rink to help provide interim housing for the increasing homeless population in the San Fernando Valley, Council District 12.
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
Well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, died Monday after a brief illness.
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Southern California Edison officials announced early Tuesday morning the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers later that day, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, as winds picked up.
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
under construction
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitalizations continue to rise here and across California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take immediate action to slow the spread.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Urges ‘Immediate Action’; State Pauses Reopenings
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Sand Canyon Country Club project during its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 6 p.m.
Nov. 17: Sand Canyon Country Club on Planning Commission Agenda
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
With COVID-19 cases spiking more than 50% in the last 10 days, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday pulled the "emergency brake" on counties’ reopening efforts effective immediately and said the state is prepping emergency hospitals to deal with the surge.
Newsom Pulls ‘Emergency Brake’ as COVID-19 Surges in California
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
Home and condominium sales soared during October in the Santa Clarita Valley as pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and low-interest rates prompted buyers to jump into the market.
SCV October Home Sales Up 57%; Condo Price Ties Record High
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
Touted enthusiastically by the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci, the biotechnology giant Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine for the novel coronavirus is 94.5% effective.
‘As Good as It Gets,’ Fauci Says of Moderna Vaccine Promise
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
The Saugus Union School District board of trustees is scheduled during Tuesday’s meeting to approve a settlement between the district and the California School Employees Association Chapter No. 112, and receive an update on obtaining reopening waivers.
SUSD to OK Settlement with CSEA, Discuss Reopening Waivers
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
During their meeting Tuesday, the Newhall School District board of trustees is scheduled to discuss preschool reopenings on three school sites in the district and provide an update on COVID-19 guidance.
NSD to Discuss Preschool Reopenings, COVID-19 Guidance Update
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
The city of Santa Clarita will hold a free household hazardous-e-waste roundup at College of the Canyons on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: Free Household Hazardous-e-Waste Roundup at COC
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2020 Business Choice Awards.
SCV Chamber Accepting Nominations for 2020 Business Choice Awards
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Bridge to Home and the Community Task Force on Homelessness will sponsor a landlord engagement workshop online on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
Nov. 20: Bridge to Home to Sponsor Landlord Engagement Workshop
Western States Warn Against Travel as COVID-19 Cases Surge
With COVID-19 spreading faster than it ever has in the Western states, worried officials in California issued a desperate plea Friday for residents to avoid travel and hold “virtual” Thanksgiving celebrations.
Western States Warn Against Travel as COVID-19 Cases Surge
‘Operation Safe Halloween’ Sex Offender Sweep Nets Multiple Arrests, Contraband
During its 2020 "Operation Safe Halloween" compliance sweep of registered sex offenders over the holiday weekend, the Los Angeles County Probation Department made multiple arrests and seized drugs, guns, ammunition and other contraband.
‘Operation Safe Halloween’ Sex Offender Sweep Nets Multiple Arrests, Contraband
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved & used as SCV Historical Society museum [story]
Saugus depot
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
As the needs of Santa Clarita’s youths have grown and changed in 2020, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley continues with critical programs for local youths while putting on events like their annual “Festival of Trees” happening next week.
Boys and Girls Club Continues Critical Programs for Local Youths
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
L.A. County's Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free after school programs Tuesday through Friday for school-age children.
L.A. County Offering Free After School Programs
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 28 new deaths and 2,481 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 53 new infections in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Sees ‘Alarming’ Surge; SCV Hits 8,091 Cases
%d bloggers like this: