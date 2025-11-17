Nov. 18: SUSD to Discuss Draft Recommendations from Behavior Council

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This is an open session, which follows a closed session that begins at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the board agenda is to accept the Initial Draft Recommendations from the Behavior Council for Essential Tools and Strategies.

The agenda item reads:

“The purpose of this agenda item is to review and accept a draft of the proposed recommendations from the Behavior Council on the essential tools and strategies designed to enhance student success and well-being. As our district continues to prioritize student wellness and a positive school climate, effective behavior management techniques are essential for fostering an environment where all students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Over the past several months, our staff, including teachers, school social workers, and behavior specialists, have researched and collaborated to identify evidence-based behavior management strategies. These recommendations aim to:

Support Positive Behavior: By implementing proactive, preventative strategies, we can reinforce positive behavior, encouraging students to develop self-regulation skills and make constructive choices both in and outside the classroom.

Promote Inclusive and Equitable Practices: These tools and strategies are designed to be adaptable to the diverse needs of our students, ensuring that all students—regardless of background, learning style, or ability—receive the support they need to succeed.

Create a Consistent Framework: By establishing a set of district-wide expectations, tools, and strategies, we aim to ensure consistency across classrooms and schools. This unified approach will help both students and staff feel supported and equipped to manage challenges effectively.

Provide Professional Development and Support for Staff: As part of the recommendation, a professional development plan will be created and implemented to equip teachers and staff with the knowledge and skills to effectively apply these strategies in various school settings.

Foster a Safe and Positive Learning Environment: Ensuring that all students have the opportunity to learn in an environment free of disruptions and behavioral challenges is a key priority. These tools will help address inappropriate behavior while maintaining a supportive, restorative approach.

The proposed recommendations include specific strategies from Positive Interventions and Support (PBIS), Capturing Kids Hearts, Conscious Discipline and our social emotional curriculum (Character Strong).”

The board meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer, visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/88955682167.

Webinar 889 5568 2167

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online, visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=47420.

