Nov. 19: COC Announces Virtual Tour of its Canyon Country Campus Microbiology Lab

The community is invited to join College of the Canyons Professor Shane Ramey and his students on a free virtual tour of the Don Takeda Science Center’s microbiology laboratory at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The “Biology Talks” virtual tour is one of COC’s Science Talks events and will cover the microbiology lab, one of the most advanced instructional laboratories in the region.

From wireless microscope cameras, to iPads, to the Cloud, see how students are learning with 21st-century tools for 21st-century jobs.

There will also be a Q&A session to answer questions about the building.

The event is open to the public and can be accessed by following this Zoom link: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/95616412916

This event will offer FLEX credit and will be a great extra credit opportunity for students.

For more information, go to www.canyons.edu/ccc.

To watch past virtual events or keep up to date with upcoming Science Talks events, visit https://www.canyons.edu/canyoncountry/events/sciencetalks.php.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...