Nov. 19: COC Announces Virtual Tour of its Canyon Country Campus Microbiology Lab

The community is invited to join College of the Canyons Professor Shane Ramey and his students on a free virtual tour of the Don Takeda Science Center’s microbiology laboratory at the Canyon Country Campus on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The “Biology Talks” virtual tour is one of COC’s Science Talks events and will cover the microbiology lab, one of the most advanced instructional laboratories in the region.
From wireless microscope cameras, to iPads, to the Cloud, see how students are learning with 21st-century tools for 21st-century jobs.
There will also be a Q&A session to answer questions about the building.
College of the Canyons has been named a 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education by the Campaign for College Opportunity for its exemplary work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer to Latinx students.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services announced it has employed a series of accessible "What Is?" informational videos designed to provide customers with an overview of programs and services in a more user-friendly way.
In last month’s blog I listed the many unusual animals DACC has impounded throughout the years. I challenged readers to guess which two species of animals that DACC has not impounded, promising to reveal the answer in this month’s blog.
A Santa Clarita Valley man was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Vista Canyon Regional Transit Center was recently awarded Envision Verified for Sustainable Infrastructure by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI).
Bridge to Home has partnered with the ArtTree Community Arts Center to host the art show and sale – “Living in Color,” on Friday, Nov. 19, beginning 6:00 p.m., at the ArtTree Center, which is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In partnership with VFW Post 6885, the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be distributing turkeys to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the VFW located at 16208 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, 91351.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work between late November 2021 and mid-February 2022.
