Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction

The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Among items on the meeting agenda is the appointment of a Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction. The public meeting will be preceded by a closed session at 6:15 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Hart District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the compplete meeting agenda visit: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=47396.

This will be an in-person meeting.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/VXY3DUiVytE.

PLEASE NOTE: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

