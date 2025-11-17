header image

November 18
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
| Monday, Nov 17, 2025
Hart school district

The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Among items on the meeting agenda is the appointment of a Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction. The public meeting will be preceded by a closed session at 6:15 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Hart District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To view the compplete meeting agenda visit: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=47396.

This will be an in-person meeting.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/VXY3DUiVytE.

PLEASE NOTE: Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.
Nov. 27: Runners Invited to Annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
Monday, Nov 17, 2025
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Day "Turkey Trot" event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
Nov. 17-22: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Nov 17, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 22.
SCV Football: Saugus Stands Alone
Monday, Nov 17, 2025
As of last Friday afternoon, the SCV still had four high school football teams in action, extending their seasons by battling through the playoffs. But, unfortunately, three of those teams came up short that weekend. Saugus, however, won its playoff game, and so football lives on in the SCV.
Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Among items on the meeting agenda is the appointment of a Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
Nov. 18: SUSD to Discuss Draft Recommendations from Behavior Council
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Public Health Launches Public Hotline to Answer Questions on Infant Botulism
The California Department of Public Health, in an effort to assist Californians seeking help and support in response to the nationwide outbreak of infant botulism has opened a public-facing hotline for concerned parents and caregivers with questions about infant botulism. The public can reach CDPH directly toll-free at 1-833-398-2022.
Lady Mustangs Crush Spirit to Take GSAC Tournament Crown
The Master's University women's volleyball team won its second GSAC tournament title in a row on Saturday, Nov. 15 over Ottawa University of Arizona.
Nov. 18: L.A. Food Bank Food Giveaway at Val Verde Park
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger's office has announced that to support Santa Clarita Valley families in need a food giveaway, in partnership with the L.A. Food Bank, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18 at Val Verde Park.
Kitabatake Wins SoCal Regional Championship, Cougars Advance to State Tourney
Sahya Kitabatake won the 3C2A Individual Championship as College of the Canyons women's golf placed third in the team standings at the Southern California Regional Championships played at Olivas Links on Nov. 9-10, while advancing to the state championship tournament.
Dec. 6,7: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates will host its annual fundraiser and Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7.
Nov. 27: Runners Invited to Annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 17th annual Thanksgiving Day "Turkey Trot" event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
Nov. 17-22: Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 17 to Saturday, Nov. 22.
Ken Striplin | Our Community Tradition Continues with Santa Clarita Kings Day
Every year, residents from across Santa Clarita make the trip to downtown Los Angeles to cheer on the Los Angeles Kings during Santa Clarita Kings Day.
SCV Football: Saugus Stands Alone
As of last Friday afternoon, the SCV still had four high school football teams in action, extending their seasons by battling through the playoffs. But, unfortunately, three of those teams came up short that weekend. Saugus, however, won its playoff game, and so football lives on in the SCV.
Nov. 18: COC to Name iCUE ‘Diana, Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Building’
A special meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. for the purpose of approving the naming of the College of the Canyons Institute for Culinary Education (iCUE) as the Diana and Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Building.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 17)
1969 - Construction begins on Magic Mountain amusement park [story]
Magic Mountain under construction
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Brad Berens, 74, Former Executive Director of the SCV Senior Center
Brad Berens, 74, former executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center from 1991 to 2007, died on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in his sleep at home after a sudden illness.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot agency ends but continues as train order office; moves to Hart Park in 1980 [story]
Saugus depot
Dec. 2: Registration Begins for Winter ‘Seasons’ Classes, Sports
The winter edition of the city of Santa Clarita Seasons Magazine is now available to explore online.
Nov. 22: 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites teams to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football Turkey Bowl.
Dec. 6: Santa Clarita History Center Inaugural ‘Polar Express Experience’
Visit the Santa Clarita History Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, for a photo session in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society's 125-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine and help the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society raise money for restoration projects and programming.
Nov. 22: Placerita Canyon Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration, Movie Night
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host two upcoming family-friendly holiday events on Saturday, Nov. 22. The Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration will be held 4-5 p.m., followed by Movie Night at the Acorn Amphitheater, 5-8 p.m.
Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita Hosts Ceremony for ‘Our Community Salutes’
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted a luncheon ceremony for "Our Community Salutes," honoring 50 post-high school military enlistees. the event honors all enlistees in all branches of the United States military.
Residents in Recent Burn Areas Urged to Prepare, Stay Aware
A storm system is bringing rain to Los Angeles County through the weekend, and possibly into next week, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas. A Flood Watch is in effect from late Friday, Nov. 14 through the evening of Saturday, Nov. 15.
