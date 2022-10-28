Nov. 19: Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall

Help the City of Santa Clarita ring in the holidays at Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Be one of the first to see Old Town Newhall lit up with holiday lights.

Enjoy food and drinks from on-site food trucks or local restaurants. Start shopping for presents at one of the many fine craft booths and local stores. Gather up your family and friends because this is a holiday event you won’t want to miss.

Shop, dine and stroll in a Winter Wonderland.

Entertainment Schedule

Main Stage

Located on the intersection of Main Street and Lyons Avenue at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, enjoy live music throughout the night and watch the tree lighting at approximately 6 p.m.

5–5:50 p.m. Live Music

5:50–6:15 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony

6:15–7 p.m. Live Music

7:15–8 p.m. Live Music

Community Stage

Located under the marquee at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, watch musical performances from local performing arts groups that will have you feeling merry and bright.

5–5:20 p.m. Innovation Show Choir

5:25–5:35 p.m. Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra

5:40–5:55 p.m. Mission Opera

6:15–6:35 p.m. Hart Show Choir Carolers

6:40–6: 55 p.m. Olive Branch Theatricals

7–7:20 p.m. Canyon Theatre Guild

7:25–7:45 p.m. Mission Orchestra

Throughout the Night

Maker’s Marketplace

Shop the Fine Craft Show vendors at the Maker’s Marketplace to find one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts and support local artisans.

Snow Zone

We are bringing snow to Southern California! Make a snow angel and play in our on-street snow zone, presented by Snow Orthodontics.

Photo Opportunities

There are so many chances to take some great holiday pictures. Check out Santa with his sleigh, visit the Logix Federal Credit Union booth for a family photo and stop by various spots along Main Street to capture a photo with the thousands of twinkling lights.

Elves’ Arts & Crafts Workshop

Get into the holiday spirit and stop by the elves’ workshop to make winter crafts for kids.

Chill Zone

If you need a break from the many activities at this event, stop by our chill zone. The chill zone is a space to relax with sensory-friendly activities.

Candy Cane Carnival

Play holiday themed carnival games with friends and family.

Food and Drink

Sip a hot drink and try food from some of our many on-site food trucks and local restaurants on Main Street.

For more information visit Light Up Main Street.

