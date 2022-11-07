Nov. 19: Relay for Life Santa Clarita Holiday Boutique

Relay For Life of Santa Clarita invites you to our festive annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road. Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop for unique and thoughtful items for the gift-giving season – holiday gifts, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind treasures – all while supporting efforts to find a cure for cancer.

Browse through aisles of hand-made holiday items such as greeting cards, gift bags and tags, tile coasters, wreaths and decorations. Other handcrafted items include jewelry, quilts, fleece blankets, woodwork, tea towels, and aprons. Original gifts will be available including Simple Succulents, LED Lit glass blocks and other home décor, along with personal items such as comfy flannel shirts, hair accessories, make-up and essential oils. And of course there will be toys!

Money raised from vendors and patrons at this event funds local cancer patient and family services, as well as research, education, and advocacy. Relay For Life teams donating 100% of the proceeds from their sales to the American Cancer Society include Cards For A Cure, Coasters For A Cure, Toys For A Cure, Blankets For A Cure, Patty’s Pumpkins, Team Donnie, and Buc“Cure”neers.

For more information about the Holiday Boutique, email Kathleen Pavard at SpecialEvents@SCVrelay.org. For information about the services that the American Cancer Society provides, go to the website at www.cancer.org or call the 24/7 toll-free live chat line at 800-227-2345. Locally, please contact Abby.Smith@cancer.org. The event will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...