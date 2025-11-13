Nov. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Dignity Memorial

|
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, the pioneering Chancellor who led College of the Canyons for 36 years, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Santa Clarita Community College District.
|
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions ramp closures and connector impacts from Nov. 17-21 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for paving and demolition work.
|
One of the most magical times of the year in Santa Clarita is when our community gathers in Old Town Newhall for the annual Light Up Main Street celebration.
|
Despite Saturday’s forecast calling for up to two inches of rain, Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, will still illuminate Old Town Newhall from 4 – 8 p.m. Make sure to wear rain boots and bring an umbrella to enjoy the official kick off to the holiday season here in Santa Clarita.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its last Business After Hours Mixer of the year, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. hosted by Dignity Memorial.
|
The California Air Resources Board has announced that data from a specialized satellite has helped resolve 10 large methane leaks at oil and gas facilities across California since May. The leaks are detected by cutting edge sensors on the Tanager-1 satellite and tracked on a new CARB dashboard.
|
Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop will be held on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31924 Crown Valley Road, Acton CA, 93510.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. at Northpark Clubhouse, a venue change from the Barnes & Noble Booksellers location.
|
The Hart District and Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry are partnering to offer a Food Drive 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, and Food Giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 16 at Placerita Junior High School.
|
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider steps to create a framework to end veteran homelessness in Los Angeles County.
|
Stephen Foster, an award-winning actor/writer/comedian and teacher, is offering a free "Awakening the Actor Within" workshop on Saturday, Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m. in the community room of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.
|
In the GSAC Championship tournament semifinal, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the Life Pacific Warriors in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-18) on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
|
Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The grant benefits the "Ready to Work" vocational training programs for young adults with special needs.
|
The Master's University came away with the 5-4 advantage on PKs to win the GSAC Women's Soccer Championship Wednesday night, Nov. 12 over the No. 7-ranked Embry-Riddle Eagles in Prescott, Ariz.
|
After capturing its second consecutive regular season championship, The Master's University women's volleyball team placed five players on the All-GSAC list, with four of the players grabbing additional honors.
|
Los Angeles County is monitoring the forecast of light to moderate rain, expected to arrive in the Los Angeles County region on Thursday night, Nov. 11 and last through Sunday, Nov. 16.
|
California State University, Northridge has once again earned a place among the nation’s top music business programs, according to Billboard magazine.
|
Students looking to get ahead can now register for College of the Canyons’ winter 2026 session, which features more than 340 class sections offered in a variety of learning formats.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites Santa Clarita Valley supporters of fine art to go on a journey of contemplation with "Reflections," a new group art show at the SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
|
The holiday season officially begins in Santa Clarita as Old Town Newhall transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland for Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., with the official tree lighting happening at 5:30 p.m.
|
The Oksana Management Group invites entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to the next OMG Mixer, a unique social and networking event designed to foster authentic connections and business growth in Santa Clarita.
|
Dance, by nature, is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
|
