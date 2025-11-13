Nov. 19: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Dignity Memorial

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its last Business After Hours Mixer of the year, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. hosted by Dignity Memorial.

This is your chance to celebrate the season, make valuable connections and enjoy an evening filled with food, entertainment and prizes.

Enjoy light fare from Porto’s Bakery while networking with fellow professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley. Enjoy live entertainment by Rat Pack Ricky, setting the perfect backdrop for meaningful conversations and new connections.

Continuing a valued tradition, we are once again partnering with Dignity Memorial to support the SCV Food Pantry.

Please bring non-perishable food items from the list below, and for every 10 items donated, you will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes, including the grand prize, a 65-inch Smart TV.

Requested donation items include:

Cranberry Sauce

Canned Gravy

Corn Bread

Canned Corn

Stuffing

Mashed Potatoes

Mac and Cheese

Rolls/Biscuits

Canned Yams

Don’t forget your business cards, this is one of the best opportunities of the year to meet and connect with like-minded professionals before heading into 2026.

Dignity Memorial

23287 Sierra Highway,

Newhall, CA 91321

Members $15.

Non-Members $30.

Register and purchase tickets at www.scvchamber.com/events/november-business-after-hours-mixer-at-dignity-memorial.

