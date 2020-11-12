header image

1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
| Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
SCV Water

SCV Water’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Note: This meeting is teleconference only. There is no physical location for the meeting.

The November 2020 report, which includes a discussion of this month’s general election, is on the agenda.

Pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020, any Director may call into an Agency Committee meeting using the Agency’s Call-In Number:
1-866-899-4679 with Access Code 722-990-493 or by clicking on the link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/722990493 without otherwise complying with the Brown Act’s teleconferencing requirements.

Pursuant to the above Executive Order, the public may not attend the meeting in person. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Committee using the call-in number or link above. See the notice below if you have a disability and require an accommodation in order to participate in the meeting.

We request that the public submit any comments in writing if practicable, which can be sent to ekang@scvwa.org or mailed to Eunie Kang, Administrative, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4:00 PM the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the meeting. after
4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day.

To view the full agenda online, click [here].
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lief’s Nathan “Nate” Cox to the firm’s newly established role of Chief Business Officer (CBO).
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Discover unique gifts, one-of-a-kind art and more as the city of Santa Clarita holds the 29th Annual Fine Craft Show, which will begin Saturday, Nov. 14.
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Motorcyclist Killed After Pursuit Ends in Crash
One person died after a motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.
Motorcyclist Killed After Pursuit Ends in Crash
Hart Alum, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Earns NL’s Cy Young Award
The accolades keep coming for Hart High School baseball alumni.
Hart Alum, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Earns NL’s Cy Young Award
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo, SCV Cases Near 8K
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two more people have died at the hospital of the virus.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo, SCV Cases Near 8K
Vehicle Drives Through Saugus Animal Hospital
At least one person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle drove through the glass window of an animal hospital early Wednesday afternoon in Saugus.
Vehicle Drives Through Saugus Animal Hospital
SCV Teen Revives Grandfather’s Sweaters Business
Years ago, when 14-year-old Madison Cruz was very young, her grandparents owned a few retail stores in L.A. filled with sweaters and other items imported from South America.
SCV Teen Revives Grandfather’s Sweaters Business
Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Castaic Aids 1,471 Households
A free drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Tuesday morning aided 1,471 households, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which hosted the event.
Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Castaic Aids 1,471 Households
Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.
Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
City Council OK’s 375-unit Bouquet Canyon Housing Project in Saugus
Santa Clarita City Council members on Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, after the developer agreed to give the city 40 acres of the project site to preserve as open space.
City Council OK’s 375-unit Bouquet Canyon Housing Project in Saugus
L.A. County Supes Weigh Options for Removing the Sheriff
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are seeking advice on legislative changes that would result in the sheriff being appointed rather than elected.
L.A. County Supes Weigh Options for Removing the Sheriff
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter
The much-hoped-for news of the city of Santa Clarita’s recent acquisition of the Ice Station Valencia was met with a very enthusiastic response from the community, whose residents are eager to see its re-opening in 2021.
SNAP Sports Announces Change in Leadership, Embarks on New Chapter
Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques
Chuck Kovacic, renowned impressionist oil painter, will be the demonstration artist for the Monday, Nov. 16, virtual meeting of Santa Clarita Artists Association, which is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
Nov. 16: Artist Chuck Kovacic Demonstrates Oil Techniques
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Spike Continues Countywide, 7,908 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,318 new cases of COVID-19, including 7,908 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley to date.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Spike Continues Countywide, 7,908 Total SCV Cases
COC Continues to Meet Needs of Student Veterans Despite Pandemic
Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the College of the Canyons Veterans Resource Center (VRC) continues to meet the needs of student veterans.
COC Continues to Meet Needs of Student Veterans Despite Pandemic
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery reopens with the Tiny Treasures exhibit.
SCAA Gallery to Reopen with Tiny Treasures Exhibit
COC’s Early Childhood Education Center Temporarily Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Case
College of the Canyons closed its Early Childhood Education Center (ECE) for three weeks effective Monday, Nov. 9 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
COC’s Early Childhood Education Center Temporarily Shuts Down Due to COVID-19 Case
Smith Retakes Lead Over Incumbent as Count Continues
In the race for the 25th Congressional District, Assemblywoman Christy Smith has retaken the lead over incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia after Los Angeles County released updated ballot counts on Monday.
Smith Retakes Lead Over Incumbent as Count Continues
California Has Yet to Process 2.8 Million Ballots
California processed more than 1.1 million ballots over the weekend and has yet to process 2.8 million more in the Nov. 3 General Election as of Monday, which includes 194,700 remaining to be counted in Los Angeles County, according to the state’s daily unprocessed ballots update.
California Has Yet to Process 2.8 Million Ballots
Packaged Romaine Lettuce Recalled Over E.Coli Concerns
Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled with a packed on date of Oct. 15 or Oct. 16, due to possible contamination with E. Coli.
Packaged Romaine Lettuce Recalled Over E.Coli Concerns
CHP Hoping to Eliminate Distracted Driving
SACRAMENTO – Distracted driving can be a life-changing choice resulting in crashes and the deaths of thousands of people every year in the United States. Driven to make a difference, the California Highway Patrol has implemented a yearlong Adult Distracted Drivers grant designed to keep California roads safe through education and enforcement.
CHP Hoping to Eliminate Distracted Driving
