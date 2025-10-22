Nov. 2: CSUN College of Social and Behavioral Sciences to Host Third Annual Bike Festival

California State University, Northridge’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will host CSUN’s fourth annual BikeFest on Sunday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. BikeFest is free and open to the public.

BikeFest will begin with 20 and 35-mile club group rides. The 35-mile ride is for experienced riders, and novice riders can enjoy a 20-mile excursion, both meeting at 8 a.m. The starting point will be located by The Soraya Performing Arts Center on Nordhoff St. and Lindley Ave. Campus roads and walkways will be open the entire day for safe riding around the campus.

“Participating in this event is great for mental, physical and community health,” said Yan Searcy, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “We want to connect people.”

A variety of bicycle-related vendors will be present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The vendors include bike repair services, ebikes and cycling apparel. A DJ, balloon artists and face painters will be present during the entire event, as well as Cal’s Smash Burgers and BBQ’s food truck.

Outdoor spin classes with Voltage Cycling are scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The afternoon fun ride for families and children will take place at 12:30 p.m. The SFV Pedal Mob, an experienced group of riders based in the San Fernando Valley, will be leading the ride.

The ride is campus based and will visit points of interest including the Sustainability Garden and the Orange Grove.

Bike demos and safety will be presented by Safe Moves – Teaching Youth Traffic Safety, and take place during the entire event. They will teach and demonstrate bike and traffic safety tips for children.

This year, the event will be giving out ten $1,000 scholarships for full-time enrolled freshman students who participate in any of the group rides. An application and sign-up sheet will be located at the registration table.

“We would love to have people from the campus community and alumni join us again this year,” Searcy said.

For more information, visit the website.

