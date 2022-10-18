Nov. 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening Amicis Research Center

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, elected officials and business leaders for the Grand Opening of Amicis Research Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony, food and drinks Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m.

The Grand Opening ceremony will be held at the research center, located at 28494 #107 Westinghouse Place, Valencia, CA 91355.

Amicis Research Center has been committed to making a difference in the lives and/or groups who share the common interest of advancing the clinical research industry. Amicis is the leading Independent Clinical Research Company in Los Angeles County.

For more information, visit SCV Chamber.

