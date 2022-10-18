Nov. 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening Amicis Research Center

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, elected officials and business leaders for the Grand Opening of Amicis Research Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony, food and drinks Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m.
The Grand Opening ceremony will be held at the research center, located at 28494 #107 Westinghouse Place, Valencia, CA 91355.
Amicis Research Center has been committed to making a difference in the lives and/or groups who share the common interest of advancing the clinical research industry. Amicis is the leading Independent Clinical Research Company in Los Angeles County.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Adel Villalobos, Lief’s chief executive officer and founder, delivered a keynote address at the fifth annual Los Angeles County Bioscience Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 54 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 22 deaths and 1,532 new cases countywide.
California State University, Northridge will be hosting a dozen fellows — from the California Volunteers program in the Office of the Governor — who will be working with CSUN faculty and students to develop ways to mitigate the impact of climate change.
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.
A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.
Kroger (NYSE: KR) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement under which the companies, each with iconic brands and deep roots in their local communities, will merge to create a national footprint and unite around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.
