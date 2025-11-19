Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall

The comedy “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarias and presented by HOPE Theatre Arts will open at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 20 for a limited run.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91231.

“Native Gardens” offers a hilarious take on the old adage, “Good fences make good neighbors,” as two wildly different couples find themselves living side by side.

They share a love of gardening, their community and their backyards, but comedy ensues when they grapple with what separates them.

For more information, including show times and tickets visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/native-gardens-by-karen-zacarias-presented-by-hope-theatre-arts-tickets-1415902686049?aff=oddtdtcreator.

