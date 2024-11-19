Nov. 20: Hart Board Regular Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/bgXLbuGvBVo.

The full agenda for the Nov. 20 meeting is available at here.

