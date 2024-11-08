Nov. 21: All For Kids Offering Virtual Orientations for National Adoption Month

All For Kids is celebrating National Adoption Month by seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

For anyone interested in learning more about foster care and adoption, a live English Zoom Orientation is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21 from 4-5 p.m. hosted by an All For Kids team member and a foster parent.

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is also available. To sign up for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email Rfrecruitment@allforkids.org, call (661) 289-4231, or visit https://www.allforkids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/ to complete a quick inquiry form. A link to the meeting will be emailed to you.

A Spanish PowerPoint can be emailed to you upon request. Call 1-(800)730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@allforkids.org and a Spanish PowerPoint will be emailed to you. A Bi-lingual staff member will assist you throughout the process.

All For Kids partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to foster siblings.

In the 1940’s, All For Kids, formerly Children’s Bureau, opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention, and mental health. All For Kids has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California.

“Right now, children who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” says Leslie Oropeza, All For Kids Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life. They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images,” Oropeza said.

All For Kids welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties.

For information about All For Kids and the other critical services the agency provides, visit www.allforkids.org

To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.allforkids.org/foster.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...