Nov. 21: Festival of Trees Kicks Off the 2025 Holiday Season in SCV

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will again present its Festival of Trees, celebrating 23 years of holiday magic and community giving. The three-day event will take place Nov. 21–23 at the Canyon Country Community Center, transforming the space into a winter wonderland of creativity, joy and local talent.

Guests will enjoy elaborately decorated, full-sized and tabletop trees, charming wreaths and imaginative gingerbread houses all crafted by local volunteers, artists and businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to take home a piece of the holiday magic by bidding through silent and live auctions, with all proceeds directly supporting the programs, opportunities and futures of local Boys & Girls Club kids.

“Festival of Trees is more than a holiday tradition. It’s a celebration of creativity, generosity and community spirit,” said Matthew Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “Thanks to our volunteers, sponsors and attendees, we can continue providing programs that help local kids thrive and reach their full potential.”

Under the leadership of Pamela and Dennis Verner, families and supporters will come together to experience a festive celebration of the season. Dedicated volunteers and talented decorators have spent countless hours bringing each display to life, creating an atmosphere that captures the magic of the holidays while supporting the next generation of local youth.

Event Highlights

Senior Day

Friday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Senior Day is open to visitors of all ages, but seniors in particular may enjoy viewing the Festival of Trees decorations in a less crowded, more relaxed atmosphere. Admission is $5 for seniors, children and military; $10 for adults.

Magic of the Lights Gala

Friday, Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m.

Kick off the festival on Friday evening with an elegant celebration featuring festive bites, sparkling décor and the chance to bid on the most spectacular trees. Guests will experience the joy of giving while helping create brighter futures for local youth.

Community Days

Saturday–Sunday, Nov. 22–23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to the entire community, this festive weekend invites families, friends and neighbors to celebrate the season together with live entertainment and holiday activities. Performers so far include the Canyon Dance Team, Saugus Concert Choir, Star Dance Center Dancers, Dance Studio 84, Innovation Show Choir and Empire Dance Center.

Santa Claus will make a special appearance on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A children’s craft corner and photo opportunities with dazzling trees make this a can’t-miss holiday outing for all ages.

Boys & Girls Club extends its gratitude to the many volunteers, decorators and sponsors whose support makes this beloved event possible, creating lasting holiday memories while supporting local youth.

For tickets and event details, visit https://scvbgc.org/ festival-of-trees/.

About the Chairs

Pamela and Dennis Verner have called the Santa Clarita Valley home for more than 35 years and are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community that has given them so much. Their involvement with Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has been especially meaningful, including three years of chairing the annual auction. Pamela currently serves on the club’s executive board of directors, and Dennis currently serves on the club’s advisory board. Together, Pamela and Dennis are honored to serve as this year’s Festival of Trees Chairs and look forward to celebrating the holiday season.

About Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides innovative programs designed to empower youth ages six to 17 to excel in school, become good citizens and lead healthy, productive lives. With programs at 13 sites, the club offers after-school care, homework assistance, leadership and character development, sports and recreation, the arts, health and wellness, and workforce readiness opportunities.

