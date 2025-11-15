Nov. 22: 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football at Central Park

|
The winter edition of the city of Santa Clarita Seasons Magazine is now available to explore online.
The city of Santa Clarita invites teams to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football Turkey Bowl.
Visit the Santa Clarita History Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, for a photo session in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society's 125-year-old Mogul 1629 steam engine and help the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society raise money for restoration projects and programming.
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host two upcoming family-friendly holiday events on Saturday, Nov. 22. The Walker Cabin Holiday Celebration will be held 4-5 p.m., followed by Movie Night at the Acorn Amphitheater, 5-8 p.m.
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita hosted a luncheon ceremony for "Our Community Salutes," honoring 50 post-high school military enlistees. the event honors all enlistees in all branches of the United States military.
A storm system is bringing rain to Los Angeles County through the weekend, and possibly into next week, with the potential for debris flows in recent burn scar areas. A Flood Watch is in effect from late Friday, Nov. 14 through the evening of Saturday, Nov. 15.
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced a record of consistent excellence on the 2025 California School Dashboard, highlighting a year of dedicated effort across all schools to deliver on the district’s core purpose: ensuring every student is opportunity-ready.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) and community members, including neighbors being made sick by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, released a critical health study and CA Hot Landfill Map at a press conference on Thursday, Nov. 13, demonstrating the urgent need for strong updated methane regulations by the California Air Resources Board to prevent future landfill disasters.
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibit, “Castaic Union School District Student Exhibition” on view now through Jan. 20 at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies will be spreading holiday cheer and working to make this holiday season brighter for everyone, but they need your help.
1935
- Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181 [story
]
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, the pioneering Chancellor who led College of the Canyons for 36 years, has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Santa Clarita Community College District.
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions ramp closures and connector impacts from Nov. 17-21 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for paving and demolition work.
One of the most magical times of the year in Santa Clarita is when our community gathers in Old Town Newhall for the annual Light Up Main Street celebration.
Despite Saturday’s forecast calling for up to two inches of rain, Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPak, will still illuminate Old Town Newhall from 4 – 8 p.m. Make sure to wear rain boots and bring an umbrella to enjoy the official kick off to the holiday season here in Santa Clarita.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for its last Business After Hours Mixer of the year, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. hosted by Dignity Memorial.
The California Air Resources Board has announced that data from a specialized satellite has helped resolve 10 large methane leaks at oil and gas facilities across California since May. The leaks are detected by cutting edge sensors on the Tanager-1 satellite and tracked on a new CARB dashboard.
Pioneer Market Holiday Gift Shop will be held on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 31924 Crown Valley Road, Acton CA, 93510.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m. at Northpark Clubhouse, a venue change from the Barnes & Noble Booksellers location.
The Hart District and Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry are partnering to offer a Food Drive 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, and Food Giveaway 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 16 at Placerita Junior High School.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider steps to create a framework to end veteran homelessness in Los Angeles County.
Stephen Foster, an award-winning actor/writer/comedian and teacher, is offering a free "Awakening the Actor Within" workshop on Saturday, Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m. in the community room of the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch.
In the GSAC Championship tournament semifinal, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the Life Pacific Warriors in straight sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-18) on Wednesday, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
Carousel Ranch, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation. The grant benefits the "Ready to Work" vocational training programs for young adults with special needs.
