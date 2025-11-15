Nov. 22: 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football at Central Park

The city of Santa Clarita invites teams to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football Turkey Bowl.

Get ready for some friendly competition at Central Park on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Games begin at 9 a.m. and teams are guaranteed to play three games. Advance sign-up is required.

Entry Fee: One donation item per player for the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Childrens Cancer. The Hoefflin Foundation is collecting items for its Holiday baskets, snacks, gift cards, toys and more. See the list below.

Must be 18 or older to participate.

Register your team online at SantaClarita.gov/AdultSports.

Questions? Email AdultSports@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 290-2240.

Residents are invited to come and cheer on your favorite team.

